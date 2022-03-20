Blake Lively wore a colorful dress from Atelier Verace in New York

It is well known that yes Blake Lively he will step on a red carpet, he will do it to stand out in a masterful way. After giving life Serena van der Woodsen for 6 seasons in gossip-girlthe actress has been characterized as the bearer of an ethereal style, lover of dresses with impressive openings and bare backs. In addition, she often resorts to risky colors that not everyone would admit in her outfits, which are usually cured by herself.

Hence, it is not surprising that the American actress, Blake Livelyhas been one of the most outstanding celebrities during the premiere of the tape The Adam Project, a sci-fi drama film starring her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Resorting again to that kind of dresses which she dominates masterfully, the American businesswoman also opted for a Atelier Versace design in pastel colors.

How to wear a colorful dress according to Blake Lively?

Blake Lively at the premiere of The Adam Project. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.

The actress who immortalized the character of Serena Van Der Woodsen wore a flowing dress in different pastel shades of blues, purples and pinks. It featured a plunging V-neckline and a stunning side slit that revealed her legs as she walked. The garment has different levels in the skirt, something that stands out even more for the mix of colors and finishes.

In addition, one of the straps of the dress served as a train at the same time. She combined the garment with some classic strappy heels by Gucci and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, a series of sparkly bracelets on her left arm and large white earrings with a gold detail. She added the final touch with a handbag Chanel in pink. Also, when she came off the rug she bundled up in a jean jacket. oversize.

celebrity stylist, Jennifer Yepezwas responsible for hairstyle. It was a gathered in half tail in a casual key, from where pronounced soft waves started that have characterized the style of Blake Lively, carrier of an XL mane. Both makeup and nail design opted for naturalness. With flawless skin, she highlighted her gaze with black eyeliner and added a hint of color on her muted purple lips. The nails featured a two-tone design, inspired by a look bohemian sixties, according to the artist responsible for the design, Elle Gerstein.