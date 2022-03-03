Blake Lively wore a Haute Couture dress with an oversize jean jacket

stars like Blake Lively think outside the box when it comes to Haute Couture, while most celebrities play it safe. Wearing fashion’s highest art form can be daunting, and the desire to stay true to a designer’s vision often makes experimentation difficult. At the New York premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds’ new sci-fi drama The Adam Project, Lively arrived in a dazzling mix of high-end and accessible fashion. Digging through the archives to unearth a rainbow dress from Atelier Versace, the protagonist of Gossip Girl recovered from the Spring 2019 collection, one of Donatella’s most festive in recent times. A mix of pastel shades – lavender, periwinkle, pink and baby blue – with a thigh-high split, her look was a romantic take on the sensuality of versace.

Blake Lively. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Most Haute Couture garments worn to premieres or events are styled to match what’s on the runway, but after wearing more than your share of seductive Atelier Versace, Lively decided to have some fun. Wearing a long light-colored jean jacket, a hot pink Chanel tote bag, and rhinestone-embellished Mallory sandals by Gucci, she wore various brands. Not dependent on a stylist and not locked into a brand contract, the actress is free to mix and match brands in ways that feel true to her personality and as she posed in her pastel finery for photographers gathered outside the Alice Lincoln Center’s Tully Hall seemed to be in its element.

Though she shed her outerwear to walk in front of photographers and hand-in-hand with Reynolds, it was the addition of this casual piece of clothing that made Lively’s outfit stand out. The Jean jacketAn easy way to take luxury garments off their perch and into the real world, , added nonchalance to the look and an easy-to-replicate style lesson. You may not have a piece of Versace couture hanging in the back of your closet, but chances are there is some denim there waiting to be incorporated into one of your evening looks.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Amira Saim