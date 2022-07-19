Blake Lively’s diet that ends with a swollen belly

Actresses, models, ‘celebrities’… Famous and influential people with whom we cannot help but equate ourselves and find out what secrets they hide behind those regulatory bodies, those faces without wrinkles and those shiny hairs. Blake Lively It is one of those impossible ones that enchants with its looks and its figure that it maintains with a diet that helps with heavy digestions and that eliminates the uncomfortable and unsightly swelling that they bring with them, the FODMAP diet. Its name is made up of the acronyms Fermentable, Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides and Polyols and is based on limiting the intake of foods rich in those carbohydrates that can be fermented in the intestine by bacteria.

Most people can eat high-FODMAP foods without any problem. In fact, many of these foods can stimulate the growth of good bacteria in the intestines. However, people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) they tend to be more sensitive to high-FODMAP foods.

And, although it seems complicated to follow, it is much easier than it seems. To begin with, it is remove from menu dairy products, legumes, certain types of cereals, fruits – such as mangoes and blueberries -, and vegetables such as onions and garlic – and polyalcohols, which are found in light soft drinks. In fact, if you usually drink diet soda or chew gum when you’re on a diet to overcome anxiety, you should know that both are prohibited.

Being a very restrictive diet, it is recommended to follow it for a maximum of eight weeks. The important thing is also about having an intuitive diet in which you recognize which are those foods that you tolerate better and worse, so you can finally get rid of that recurring phrase “I’m bloated”.

The three phase diet

Phase one consists of eliminate foods high in FODMAPs although this restriction should only be carried out for between three and eight weeks, because FODMAPs are important for the health of the stomach.

although this restriction should only be carried out for between three and eight weeks, because FODMAPs are important for the health of the stomach. The second phase, therefore, consists of reintroduce high-FODMAP foods . In this way you will identify what type of FODMAPs you tolerate and the exact amount that your body assimilates. Each food is tested between one and three days to definitively know the exact amounts that your body tolerates.

. In this way you will identify what type of FODMAPs you tolerate and the exact amount that your body assimilates. Each food is tested between one and three days to definitively know the exact amounts that your body tolerates. Phase three consists of customize your diet. This phase is known as “the modified low-FODMAP diet.” It consists of restricting some FODMAPs, but the amount and type are adapted to the tolerances that each one has identified in phase two.

What to eat on the FODMAP diet

Before making any decision, it is necessary to consult a specialist who can advise us on the process. Fruits such as apples, cherries, nectarines, peaches, pears and melons should disappear from our pantries while grapes, kiwis, tangerines, oranges, pineapples and strawberries are well tolerated. Vegetables to restrict are artichokes, asparagus, cauliflower, garlic, onions, peas and mushrooms, while those recommended are eggplant, green beans, carrot, cucumber, lettuce and tomato

Recommended protein sources are eggs, tofu, tempeh, shellfish, and cooked meat. Processed meats and seafood and marinated meat, as well as legumes, are not recommended. Among nuts, pistachios and cashews are high in FODMAPs, while pumpkin seeds, peanuts, macadamia and walnuts are allowed. How about some cornflakes cereal? Are allowed! So are oat flakes, rice, quinoa and spelled bread.

The secret of the actress

Blacke Lively does not eat gluten and follows a low-FODMAP diet thanks to the Epicure service, for which Don Saladino, her personal trainer, is an ambassador and advisor. By having a chef service that sends her personalized food, the actress never overeats and she follows a healthy diet designed to avoid the bloating that poor digestion brings with it.





read also

Laura Hernandez





read also

Mary Homes





read also

Guiomar Rovello