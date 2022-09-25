Blake Lively’s dress at the MET Gala: the best reactions

If we talk about the red carpet of the MET Gala, the arrival of Blake Lively is at the height of that of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. This year, Blake, who co-hosted the gala with Ryan Reynolds, wore one of the most stunning gowns of all time. For the occasion, Blake opted for a spectacular Versace design, which he transformed into a completely different ‘look’ halfway up the stairs of the Met. Twitter obviously lost its mind over this iconic moment, and to be honest, we did the same thing.

First of all, let’s put you in context: the theme of this year’s MET Gala was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, which is basically a celebration of the history of fashion in the United States. Specifically, and according to Vogue, the dress code for the gala was “gold glamour, white tie.” The themes are always open to interpretation, but I think we can all agree that Blake got the job done perfectly.

Blake’s ‘look’ is a Tribute to New York. The actress went from an elegant metallic pink dress, which references the Empire State Building, to a mint green design that symbolizes the Statue of Liberty and Grand Central Terminal.

This was his first ‘look’:

And here is his second ‘look’, after ‘transforming’:

Ryan Reynolds we are all after seeing this incredible change in the actress:

“Instead of looking at fashion when determining the influences on the dress, I looked at New York architecture,” the actress told The Cut on the red carpet.

We love the reaction of Ryan Reynolds, although the comments that have been made by Twitter users are also not wasted.

It’s Blake’s world, the rest of us are just living in it.