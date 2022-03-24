Blake Lively’s exotic manicure that distinguishes short nails

There is a color in the pantone, halfway between green and brown which does not usually excite the public. Some describe it as bamboo green and who does not cut a hair when saying that it is the ugliest color in the world. This declination of color, with characteristics similar to taupe, is the tone that Blake Lively has chosen for his most exotic manicure.

Dressed in a multicolor design, any color is valid to combine manicure and styling. So with such a wide range of possibilities, why not choose this controversial color? To give it a more attractive touch, the well-known trend such as reverse French manicure or half-moon nails is distinguished on its nails. But Blake Lively chooses color at the root of the nail instead of leaving it uncovered, as is usual with this technique. The combination of cream base color with the bamboo green of the rest of the nail it offers a very appetizing pastel finish.

Detail of Blake Lively’s nails in her Instagram stories.Instagram @blakelively

In addition, it is ideal for short nails -such as those of Blake Lively-, because as the nail is framed in the finger, it is configured as a delicate and sublime manicure. “The most chic nails”as the actress recognizes in her hands, are the result of the manicurist Elle Gerstein, who of course took into account the amount of details that the actress wore in her styling (such as multicolored bracelets) when choosing the design and the colors.

To achieve this finish requires a lot of dexterity and tools such as half-moon stickers, an essential accessory if you want the base drawing to look clean. And, in case you want to combine, like Blake Lively, two shades, start by applying the base coat and then color the rest of the nail. The technique itself is already sophisticatedbut with extraordinary colors you can multiply the effect, especially if you have short nails.

