Blake Lively’s favorite balm for dry lips is sold on Amazon

Blake Lively is one of those celebrities that usually boast of naturalness, in all aspects of the word. Beyond the character of Serena van der Woodsen in the series gossip-girl who opted for the best and most expensive treatments, the actress prefers the simple and effective in real life. This has been demonstrated by showing one of its infallible beauty products, Burt’s Bees lip balm with beeswax.

Lip balm is a beauty must-have.

Choosing a lip balm can be either the easiest thing in the world if you have your favorite or a whole headache, since the variety is immense. But what is clear is that it is a product that cannot be missing from your survival kit, and not only during the winter, which is when they look drier and more cracked, but also Its use is recommended throughout the year.

For a real lip balm to be effective, it has to contain two things: the first is wax, to be as strong as possible and on the other hand vegetable oils, which help to nourish and hydrate in full. In the case of Blake Lively’s product, it meets both requirements, since it is formulated based on beeswax and its fame has made it you can get it anywhere in the world. Applied regularly, this treatment promises to give you soft lips in record time. You dare?

