Blake Lively’s favorite sneakers are a good seasonal investment

She has been a style icon ever since her character as Serena van der Woodsen in gossip-girl became known worldwide. Maybe because of it, or because I already came with good taste genetically, Blake Lively continues to sweep with each new style. Both with its spectacular dresses on the red carpet, and in the casual field, where sneakers have replaced the classic heels, the latest being the most wanted New Balance by fashion experts.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds strolling through New Yorkgtres

New Balance sneakers have risen from the ashes, and are already one of the most demanded in the market, taking as an example the model 530 and 550, which are almost impossible to get. But, despite the success sown, the brand has already launched his next viral model: 4/570. This is the one that the actress has been walking with her husband Ryan Reynolds in New York. Far from the classic whites, Blake Lively has joined the striking shades (very popular this year) mixing green and yellow.

Continuing with that informal style, she has combined them with black sweatpants, a Hello and a plaid sweater in the same shades than the slippers. It is clear that you can go comfortable and informal, but never lose style.

Blake Lively’s New Balance model

If you are a fan of New Balance sneakers, and you want a model that is different from the classic white ones, do not hesitate to sign this one. Not only is it different, but give the special touch to all your outfits casual, being able to wear it with jeans, skirts and even suit pants.

New Balance 57/40 model

It may interest you