Blake Lively’s jeans ideal for slimming the figure

The actress Blake Lively is a faithful lover of denim and that is why she has opted for the best combination of a type of jeans who is succeeding this season. Between ‘fashionistas’ and ‘celebrities’, they are the best option to stylize the figure. Dare to clone it.

It is almost impossible to talk about casual looks and not name the gorgeous movie actress, Blake Lively. At 34 years old, she has a very particular taste when it comes to clothing.

Beyond when she is seen on the red carpet, where her proposals leave no one indifferent, when she walks the streets of the city she makes very comfortable outfit choices. Her best sign of identity is a source of inspiration for millions of women who love jeans like her.

The jeans of Blake Lively

In one of her last outings through the streets of New York, the actress has once again made the public fall in love. She has done it betting on what is surely the favorite garment in any female wardrobe: the jeans.

Blake Lively He is a faithful lover of the denim terrain. She has shown it by making a perfect autumnal style with some jeans upright as protagonists. In this particular case, he has set a trend by arousing the interest of his fans.

The jeans straight you prefer Blake Lively to stylize your figure – Source: Harper’s Bazaar

bet on minimalism

In this way, it has once again opted for the minimalism that characterizes it. She has chosen a few singles jeans in a light blue tone, high waisted and straight cut from Levis. It can be said that it is in the purest style of the 70s.

She combined them with a black turtleneck top belonging to the firm OAK + FORT. In the same tone is the belt, a simple Gucci design with a gold buckle and also for the boots, which in this case used a quite striking lace-up model with a high heel from Louis Vuitton.

The distinctive touch came from the hand of her bag, a Chanel shoulder bag combined with various colors and sequins.

Very canchera, he combined his jeans very 70’s style – Source: Harper’s Bazaar

The jeans chosen to stylize the figure

The jeans chosen by Blake LivelyWithout a doubt, they are ideal for stylizing the figure. So now they are running as one of the great alternatives of the season. They are used for the most special outfits and, despite highlighting a relaxed style, their straight cut makes the silhouette capable of visually lengthening the figure and highlighting it, two factors that make these jeanseven more special.

There is no doubt that they are still a perfect choice, but tell the actress, who is one of their best standard-bearers. And you, what would you combine them with?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.