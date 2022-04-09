Blake Lively’s manicurist and the two types of nails she proposes this spring

Actress Blake Lively always relies on Elle Gerstein to shape and color her nails. Regardless of the event she has to attend, her hands pass through the manicurist’s salon to welcome her latest trends, trusting that they will always be a success. For this reason, we have looked at the artist’s latest season proposals, which she bets on some Spring nails in detail. They stand out for the restrained use of nail art and pastel colors very typical of spring.

With the veri peri of reference, the artist invents a combination of color french manicure and nail art very refreshing, cheerful and youthful. Without going overboard with decoration, the use of decoration is limited to the index and middle fingers, where daisies appear on a nude background surrounded by small white and orange dots. The rest of the hand adheres to the colored French manicure. With the same neutral base, the thumb and ring finger color their tips with the color chosen by Pantone as the tone of the year. The pinky, on the other hand, stays halfway between the two techniques, with an orange French one. All about the shape of an almond-shaped nail, betting on a much more remarkable length than Blake Lively usually wears.

Her other big bet for spring nails is a festival of pastel tones of the season, pink and yellow, which Elle Gerstein herself defines as a “sorbet”. At least two declensions of pink go together in a triple and even quadruple French manicure. With the same neutral base, the rounded tips and the limit of the almond shape, as in her other proposal, once again betting on the long nails, delimits the tip with master with fine lines that alternate these colors. Thus, if the tip is defined as pink, it frames the French style with yellow, (and vice versa). The finish offers a delicate and elegant manicure that is energetic and vital at the same time. A way to rejuvenate the hands through colors and a fine and elaborate design.

