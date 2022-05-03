Blake Lively’s spectacular 3-in-1 dress

Blake Lively had a very special role this year at the Met gala. The actress, who has shone in every edition she has attended, was one of the co-hosts of the event along with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, actress and producer Regina King, and Broadway artist Lin-Manuel Miranda. For this reason, she was expected to play this role with a style that was not only spectacular, but with which she has also paid tribute to New York, her city.



As her alter ego Serena van der Woodsen did in her day (gossip-girl), Lively has become the style queen of the city that never sleeps. Arm in arm with Ryan, Blake was one of the first to reach the steps that she stepped on so many times when she starred in the series with a stunning Atelier Versace design that held several surprises.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the Met Gala ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

The co-host showed with her look that she had understood the theme of the gala marked by the exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion, a trip back in time to the most prosperous decades for the country and that perfectly reflects the post-pandemic recovery. A style that reflected that golden age in New York, known as the gilded agewhich was inspired by the city and its most famous buildings, as well as the Statue of Liberty.

Blake paid tribute to the Empire State Building, Grand Central Station and the Statue of Liberty, three of the most emblematic and visited places in New York

Blake took to the red carpet in a tailored two-layer design. The first was a bustier-style dress with geometric embroidery, while the second was an overskirt with a bow in pink and orange, almost salmon, that had a huge metallic silk bow. She paired the look with matching long gloves.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on the famous steps of the MET ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

But the surprise came when he began to climb the iconic staircase of the museum. Several assistants dismantled the huge bow to make way for a new design: a huge turquoise blue tail with metallic orange and pink sparkles that symbolized the buildings and made it the Statue of Liberty of the event. Also, under the gloves she wore others that were the same shade as the new dress.





“Instead of looking at fashion when determining the influences of the dress, I looked at the architecture of New York,” explained the actress to the press who was present at the event. In addition, she pointed out that the strapless dress was inspired by the Empire State Building; the metallic print on the turquoise blue skirt was the constellation on the ceiling of Grand Central Station – a detail that connected it to Serena van der Woodsen’s first scene in gossip-girl– and to top it off, her crown was a nod to the one worn by the Statue of Liberty.

Blake Lively reacts to gasps from attendees who witnessed her Atelier Versace dress transformation Evan Agostini/AP

An amazing look that unleashed the madness of those present, who reacted with shouts of surprise at the change while Lively smiled with pride. The actress completed her styling, which will go down in the history of the gala, with long earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, her long blonde hair, slightly wavy and makeup with shadows in bronze tones, perfect to give prominence to the impressive design of she.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Met Gala ANGELA WEISS/AFP

During the gala, the also film director could be seen only with the tight dress, a much more comfortable option for dinner, without the volume of the long train.

