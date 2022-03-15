Blake Reign: Man Masturbates at Starbucks in Miami

Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Blake Reign.

Customers at a Miami Beach Starbucks branch witnessed a nasty episode last Friday when a man identified as Blake Reign was filmed masturbating in public, according to information in police records.

Reign, 27, was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Sunday after officers arrested him on Friday in Miami Beach, reports WPLG.

The uncomfortable situation was revealed by Alyssa DiMaria, a woman who was in Starbucks when the individual began to masturbate in front of everyone and she decided to film it with her mobile phone.

“What are you [improperio] making? It’s disgusting!” DiMaria is heard saying during the recording.





Play



Man arrested after masturbating at Starbucks A 27-year-old man who identified himself as a homeless model is facing criminal charges for masturbating in public view at a Starbucks, police said. 2022-03-13T23:35:28Z

Reign did not obey the orders of the officers and wanted to flee, but was immobilized with Tasers.

Officers with the Miami Beach Police Department responded to an emergency call to the area of ​​Collins Avenue and 29th Street after witnesses inside and outside Starbucks reported Reign’s reckless behavior, according to the report. arrest recorded by WPLG.

Upon arrival, officers said they were told by multiple witnesses that a man, later identified as Reign, was masturbating in front of customers inside the cafeteria and near the outside seating area of ​​the store, the Miami Herald reports.





Play



Man accused of masturbating at Starbucks in Miami Beach, police say A 27-year-old man who identified himself as a homeless model is facing criminal charges for masturbating in public view at a Starbucks, police said. 2022-03-14T03:09:36Z

After witnesses gave a description of the man, the police report says, officers saw him walking south on Collins Avenue and told Reign to stop. Instead, he kept running and the officers gave chase.

Another witness to what happened recorded a video of the arrest. An officer yells, “Sit down! [improperio]!” but Reign didn’t. The footage also captured the sound of Tasers being used by officers to take the man into custody. They shot Reign about eight times, used “clenched fist distraction punches” and kicked him in the lower back.

Officers fired their stun guns “to prevent the suspect from getting to his feet and running away,” the arrest report states.

According to the police file consigned by the NY Post, one of the officers was later injured by a heavy fall during the foot chase to catch Reign.

Once captured, Fire personnel took Reign to Mount Sinai Medical Center before he was transferred to jail, notes WPLG.

Reign appeared in court and bail was set at $700.

WPLG details that Reign faces charges of lewd behavior, disorderly conduct in a facility and resisting an officer without violence.

A judge set his bail at $700, WPLG says.

The Miami Herald adds that Reign’s next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, according to court records.

Following the incident, a Starbucks spokesperson released a statement saying: “Once alerted to the customer’s behavior, our partners took action and called local authorities immediately. We want our stores to be a welcoming environment and our partners are empowered to address any behavior that does not comply with our third place policy.”

What sentence should Blake Reign receive for having masturbated in public?

READ MORE: Florida: Man Hit by Bulldozer and Dies in Portable Toilet: Aaron Henderson

Follow Right Now on Instagram