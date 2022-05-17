Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani will return as coaches for the 22nd season of ‘The Voice’; Kelly Clarkson’s return to the air

Pablo McCartney has something to prove. What is between him and his psychiatrist, although perhaps the desire to look and feel intact, is not so mysterious. What we do know for sure is that, in the year of our lord 2022, McCartney is doing two-hour, 40-minute sets that include 36 songs. If that sounds a little lazy, also consider that the singer is sticking to his touring habit of the last few years and doing more informal, hour-long “sound checks” of 8 to 13 songs before the gates. . . VIP packages, something that puts you on stage for nearly four hours each show day.

It was not said during the SoFi Stadium show on Friday night in Los Angeles, and without any clue, despite the Beatlemaniacs marking it on their calendars for next month, is that he will turn 80 next month, two days after the tour ends. . It may be unfair to compare how different artists age, but it’s worth noting that McCartney is doing these beautifully marathon shows at a time in his life that goes beyond when Frank Sinatra did his last concert, after a few years of notoriously erratic. And yet, here we are at a point where, for him at least, the ’80s seem like the new July or August years for him. No one would blame McCartney, or very few would, if he took a few steps: cut the set length down to a reasonable two hours here, lower the keys a bit there, or drop some of the vocal ad lib to save his voice for Syracuse. . . But McCartney isn’t about to use the looming octogenarianism as a justification for finally curtailing it. In fact, he’s not even three-quarters full.

Sure, SoFi Stadium was full of loyal patrons, from “Wings Over America” ​​veterans to The Forum in 1976, if not the Beatles at the Bowl in ’64, but you didn’t have to look far to see a 20-year-old attending with a 75-year-old grandpa, or even proactive Gen Z groups who didn’t need baby boomer cronies to see the value to come. Whatever else might motivate McCartney to give it a go all night, he’s surely aware that the ‘Got Back’ tour is the only live experience of his or The Beatles’ music these young contestants will ever have, and not they are going to go be classified on a curve. It’s up to the old folks to decide: were there enough deep ’70s cuts in the track listing? Is his voice what it was during the 2003 tour? But it’s hard to imagine that too many people who experienced this as their first or only McCartney show didn’t come away with deep feelings that they might feel compelled to tell their own grandchildren.

Paul McCartney at the Paul McCartney Got Back Tour Performance held at the SoFi Stadium on May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Buckner for Variety

The show here largely follows the pattern set by the 2019 tour, so anyone who attended the tour finale at Dodger Stadium in July of this year but missed SoFi needn’t worry about missing a variation. Too much. compared to the previous iteration. But McCartney didn’t really design the show with double divers in mind; LA is one of the few markets he visited in 2019 and returns to in 2019, while in several other cities he hasn’t played in decades (Baltimore) or at all (Spokane). In the last three years, several songs have been released (this time it’s gone “A Hard Day’s Night”, the version of “Sgt. Pepper”, “Eleanor Rigby”, “From Me to You”, “I just saw one face” and, I bet you’ve seen this come or go, “Back in the USSR”). Others have been reinserted from previous years and tours (including “Getting Better,” “We Can Work It Out,” “New” and, hey, what’s that buried nugget? – “Get Back”).

Surprisingly, “Women and Wives” is the only song from their latest album, “McCartney III,” to be included on the tour, and even that was missing from SoFi’s tracklist, for some reason. But perhaps the reasons for underestimating “III” are generally obvious; it was a pandemic album, stripped down and clearly not designed for stadiums, unlike its predecessor, “Egypt Station”. McCartney half-joked that when he’s playing a Beatles song, it’s like a galaxy of cell phone lights, and when he’s doing contemporary material, he’s looking at a black hole. But there was no jostling in the bathroom during the 21st Century picks, not even for “Fuh You,” the Ryan Tedder co-writer McCartney seems to continue to love beyond reason, despite the better recent choices available to him. (Would he rather accept a “Deep, Deep Feeling” request? No, he probably wouldn’t.)

As for older songs that haven’t been toured before, McCartney isn’t making much of that rediscovery on this tour, though fans hear “You Never Give Me Your Money” (performed for the last time on tour in 2003) and “She Came In”. Through the Bathroom Window” (only one tour in 2005) as a medley for the first time. Perhaps the real newbie in programming is the idea of ​​”I’ve Got a Feeling” as an encore duet by Lennon and McCartney, with isolated footage and the sound of their late partner taken from Peter Jackson’s “Get Back.” for the purpose of the tour.

The show’s loose structure will also make for a bit of deja vu for those returning from 2019: a swinging opening stretch that relies heavily on ’70s rockers like “Junior’s Farm” and “Letting Go” as Act 1; a partially acoustic, “Storytellers”-like, magical tour about the rise of the Beatles as the backbone of Act 2, harking back to the Quarrymen’s “In Despite All the Danger” and leading into Lennon’s “Here Now” tribute and Harrison’s “Something” cover; and then, leaving the third hour to be the birthday children, na-na-na-na-na-na-na-ing and “Abbey Road” blending together.

This structure definitely works, as it does, as part of a winning formula, a band that has now been together for many more years than the Beatles, guitarist Rusty Anderson, guitarist/bassist Brian Ray, keyboardist Paul “Wix” Wickens and the drummer. Abe Laboriel Jr. This latter musician is also the only dancer on the tour, causing a storm behind the crew during “Dance Tonight” before finally being forced to sit down and dance to help start an acoustic jam in the middle of the song. . Anderson and Ray do a timelessly adept job of recreating parts that McCartney did largely alone on his DIY records, stepping into Lennon and Harrison’s shoes by joining in on the trebled guitar solos of “The End.” The trumpets have occasionally been played as keyboard parts on previous tours, so the sight of an actual three-way trumpet section on selections like “Letting Go” and “Got to Get You Into My Life” was welcome. . The real star of the show, in a way: Hofner’s bass, which McCartney not only plays for a substantial portion of the show, but was animated during the pre-show countdown, descending on the big screen as a version of The New The Year’s Eve Ball in Times Square lands as a giant version of the “2001” monolith before attendees see it in the wooden flesh.

And McCartney as a singer… at 79 and 11/12? He was, by some almost objective measures, the greatest all-round singer as well as the most accomplished mainstream songwriter of the rock ‘n’ roll era, and how convenient it was in the 20th century to have both in one package. Le catalog est grave dans la pierre, mais sa capacité à imitar le cri de Little Richard, ou à naviguer dans les rebondissements éternellement délicats de «Peut-être que je suis étonné», n’est ternanellement pas quelque chose que nous pouvons supposer ou expect. Rockers are just supposed to be able to sing along to their classics forever, until we get to grips with the fact that they can’t, as with the recent example of leaked videos of a certain ’80s icon not coming up in a sentence to hit the notes on. his band’s most enduring success. Fortunately, any fear of this happening with McCartney is so far unfounded. Which is not to say that observant fans won’t notice and discuss unavoidable ballad passages in which he’ll hear an interesting combination of vigor and temporary fragility in his voice. But make no mistake about it: he picks up the notes he’s always been looking for and plays them, without the usual adaptations that powerful singers have to make when they reach old age. he still has howls. And if you listen carefully, it could be a softer, less devastating version of the howl throat you used to do. Regardless, it’s more of a technical tweak than anything to stop someone from enjoying a ‘Helter Skelter’ resurrection.

Yes, “Helter Skelter” is still on set, and it’s as rewarding as ever, with McCartney maintaining his king-of-the-heap status on the precipice of a time when we used to think Chuck Berry was making the moves. with a group of microphones in front of a few hundred people he was as good as the grandfather-statesman. Although McCartney made history with the Beatles 60 years ago, it feels like he’s making history again by pushing the limits of how long you can keep doing this kind of massive, demanding show (unlike Dylan or Willie, who are also there and doing it). , but with lower expectations of higher energy in the stadium). Being on stage in front of 60,000 people, being able to confidently coo and bellow songs you wrote 60 years ago is not something God wrote in the human contract, but McCartney (like the Stones and Who and not many others) went out to test nature. and the almighty evil. McCartney’s only nod to the passage of time was a final promise that “see you next time.” Make Do we get that privilege, at that high level of performance, again in two or three years? In six? Who knows, but for now, there’s reason to be thankful that he can’t help but return to the top of the slide.

Paul McCartney’s SoFi Stadium Set List, May 13, 2022