Everything in Turkey was emotional for the Galatasaray fans when there was talk of the millionaire transfer of Radamel Falcao García from Monaco, bound for the Turkish team. The demanding fans of that nation received him in a great way, but as usual, injuries reduced the performance of samarium on Ottoman soil. The club left the Colombian in August 2021 due to the inability of the president of the institution to continue paying his contract of $4,000,000 Euros. A large sum, which has made the fans impatient who accuse Falcao of the club’s financial crisis.

Despite promptly recovering the money they paid for Falcao from the sales of shirts and sponsors, Falcao’s salary was almost nine million euros a year. The pandemic came together, and Radamel’s injuries also called into question what the samarium had cost. An enemy that reappeared in the Colombian and that annoyed the Turkish fans more and more, which without a doubt, is not an easy one to deal with.

In 2021, Falcao García left Galatasaray bound for Spain again with Rayo Vallecano. The emotion of his return to Madrid was notorious, but he has also lost pace due to the injuries he has suffered. The Galatasaray fans, months after his departure, blame him for the difficult economic situation that the Turks are going through.

Turcan Bolayr, a member of the board of directors of the Ottoman clubb, did not hesitate to say in the previous assembly that, ‘Galatasaray’s money was burned in the transfer of Falcao. He did not play 29 games. The man is already injured. Galatasaray’s money is being siphoned off. The Colombian’s fees unbalanced the club’.