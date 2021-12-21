Blanca Coming home, actors, plot, cast, finale, location, location

All the events that happen in the sixth episode of the series starring Maria Chiara Giannetta and Pierpaolo Spollon.

Rai 1 today proposes the TV series Blanca with the episode entitled Going back home. It is a fiction consisting of six episodes broadcast every week, on Mondays, in prime time on the leading network of viale Mazzini. Each episode lasts 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The series is freely inspired by the book of the same name by Patrizia Rinaldi.

Blanca Coming home – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Jan Maria Michelini. Main protagonists are Maria Chiara Giannetta, Pierpaolo Spollon And Giuseppe Zeno who play the roles of respectively Blanca Ferrando, Nanni And Michele Liguori. Also in the cast Ugo Dighero in the role of Leone Ferrando.

Filming took place in Italy, in particular a Genoa and surrounding areas. Among the main sets was the city of Camogli.

The production is of the Lux Vide from Luca And Matilde Bernabei in collaboration with Rai Fiction.

Some curiosities: Andrea Bocelli he was a consultant on the series. In particular, it provided the protagonist, Maria Chiara Giannetta, some tips on how to step into the role of a blind person. Blanca in fact she is affected by blindness and is a police consultant.

Furthermore, the series is the first to be shot in holophony. It is a special sound recording technique that allows it to be reproduced in the same way it is perceived by the human ear.

The soundtrack is signed by the group Caliber 35.

Blanca Coming home – plot

In the sixth and final episode entitled Going back home, the case on which Blanca is found to investigate it interests her very closely: it concerns Carmine Russo, the father of Sebastian, the boy she had referred to as her sister’s killer.

The girl’s health is increasingly compromised, while without knowing it she is inexorably approaching a dangerous trap that has been waiting for her for some time now.

The full cast

Below is the cast of the TV series Blanca and the respective characters played by the actors