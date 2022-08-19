‘Blanca’ continues its collapse and the film ‘His parents’ works in La 1

The day of this August 18 was once again marked by very few audiences in the prime time of the general networks. None of the offers reached a million viewers, and, in general, all programs suffered a drop compared to the previous week.

According to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′, the series White stayed last night with a 7.4% with 681,000 viewers. That represents a loss of 0.7 points and 26,000 viewers compared to the previous Thursday, and a drop of 4.4 points and 399,000 viewers compared to its premiere.

The Serie #White it averaged 681,000 viewers and a 7.4% share. A total of 2,668,000 UNIQUE VIEWERS (AA) watched the series in @telecincoes.#Hearings 📺 📊 pic.twitter.com/OPsPhs1BUS — Windward Communication (@blvcom) August 19, 2022

It was, yes, the most watched series of the whole day. And it is that in laSexta little coincidences was left with a 3.4% and 260,000 viewers. For its part, in La 2, The Bastards of Pizzofalcone Got a 2.4% share and 238,000 viewers with its first chapter, and a 2.9% share and 177,000 viewers with the second.

The series ‘Pequeñas Coincidencias’ registers 309,000 viewers and a 3.4% share in the prime time of @laSextaTV 📺The episode broadcast below signs 207,000 followers and a 3.4% share ➡️Juntos contribute 10% of the channel’s daily audience (5.2%)#Hearings pic.twitter.com/25N6EuKH5c — GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) August 19, 2022

Of the cinematographic offer, only La 1 can get chest for having reached two digits. The TVE network broadcast his parents and liked the 10.5% with 942,000 viewers average audience. It represents a significant rise compared to the previous week, when the family feature film peter rabitt, adaptation of the famous story by Beatrix Potter, was left with a modest 6.5% share and 581,000 viewers.

[Telecinco desvela el tráiler del especial sobre la reina Letizia, sin rastro de Sonsoles Ónega]

In Cuatro you could enjoy A real story, directed by Rupert Goold and starring Jonah Hill, James Franco and Felicity Jones. Get 500,000 spectators with a cueitherrt of 6.6 percentage points.

#ElMovie of @antena3com with the film “Noviembre Dulce” he achieved an 8.3% share and 573,000 viewers in prime time 📽️ More than 3 million contacts and a loyalty of 18.6%#QueVivaLaTele #Hearings pic.twitter.com/2Tt5BXzL7T — Two30′ (@Dos30TV) August 19, 2022

The night of the generalists closes the movie of Antena 3, which programmed Sweet November. Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron lead the cast of this production, which got a 8.3% with only 573,000 spectators.

On the other hand, this channel achieved the seven most viewed broadcasts of the day and was the leading channel with 14.2% of viewers. The space with the greatest follow-up was Antenna 3 News 1, which marked a 21.8% and 2,018,000 viewers. Pass wordon the other hand, was the most watched non-informative program, with 1,653,000 viewers and a 23.1% share.

Follow the topics that interest you