Blanca Guerra responds to Eugenio Derbez after calling her rude and mocking her movie

After having won an Oscar for his participation in the film ‘CODA’, Eugenio Derbez He has spoken with various Mexican media outlets that have sought him out to find out about his experience.

However, in the talk he had with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, he recalled that in Mexico he had an upset with white war when he invited her to a private screening of his film ‘No refunds’when the actor wanted to take his career to another level.

“Not only did he disqualify her (the movie)but I invited her to a private screening and it was very disrespectfulI remember that I was sitting behind her in the dark watching her, her reaction”he began to say.

This is how Eugenio Derbez spoke and this is how Blanca Guerra responded:

And he kept remembering, “He was with another person from the Academy, I don’t know who he was and at the moment when all of us who saw that movie cried… at that moment I wanted to see his reaction, I see how she lets out a laugh together with the guy who was next to her and when you comment you realize that they are making fun of it”.

On the same YouTube channel as Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Blanca Guerra reacted and denied Eugenio Derbezso she was upset by his statements.

“No way, I have never been rude to anyoneI have not been rude to anyone and if Eugenio has that impression he is wrongI don’t know why he’s telling the truth”He began to defend himself.

And continued, “He did not invite me, he did not invite me, he invited the Coordinating Committee of the Mexican Academy of Cinema, not me And it was Mónica Lozano, the producer, who gave the invitation… and at the end of that she finished the film The only thing I told him was that his film was going to be very successful with the public, that it was going to be a blockbuster, which happened”commented.

However, she went on to say that because the actor proposed to do a function to raise funds for the Film Academy, she had to clarify that said intention would not be a ‘currency of change’ for the film to be nominated for the Ariel or the Oscar, “I told him to make it clear that it was not because that function was done to raise funds and channel funds for the Academy, that he needed them, that it should not be misunderstood because it is not a currency, the Ariel award or the consideration of the Academy for the Oscar, that is put to a vote. Nothing more to make it clear that not by offering his support to the Academy would he have a favorable position towards the film at the time of voting in a moment if he registered it ”he indicated.

Finally, he congratulated Eugenio for his achievement in the 94th edition of the ceremony, “Well, in an event as important as the Oscar or as the International Festivals, as the Ariel award here or as the awards that they give us in Latin America, the Platinum Awards are very important awards and I think they should be thanked and we are glad when our friends win… what can you say? more than continue as co-producer in important things, the competition was very tough”he concluded.