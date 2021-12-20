Blanca Macchie, actors, plot, cast, finale, where it is filmed, location

All the events that take place in the fifth and penultimate round of the Rai 1 fiction starring Maria Chiara Giannetta and Giuseppe Zeno.

This evening Rai 1 proposes Blanca with the fifth and penultimate episode entitled Stains. The Italian TV series is inspired by the novel of the same name by the Neapolitan writer Patrizia Rinaldi. The duration of the episode is 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Blanca Macchie: direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The tv series is directed by Jan Maria Michelini and Giacomo Martelli. The protagonists are Maria Chiara Giannetta who plays the visually impaired police superintendent Blanca Ferrando And Giuseppe Zeno in the role of Michele Liguori. Pierpaolo Spollon and Sara Ciocca, instead, they are respectively Nanni and Lucia Ottonello.

The filming of the series took place entirely in Italy. The scenes in fact they have been turn to Genoa, Boccadasse, Camogli, Cogoleto, Arenzano and Rapallo. The set was also set up in Lazio, in Formello, in the province of Rome.

The soundtrack is made by Caliber 35. The costumes are by Monica Saracchini And Angelo Poretti. Alessio Doglione, Danilo Perticara they took care of the editing while Alessandro Pesci he edited the photography. The scenography is by Stefano Pica and Rita Terenzi.

The artistic advice is from Andrea Bocelli. The Blanca TV series was made entirely in holophony. It is a particular one sound recording technique. It allows it to be reproduced in a similar way to how it comes perceived by the human ear.

The series is produced by Lux Vide in collaboration with Rai Fiction.

Blanca Macchie- plot of the fifth episode

In the episode Stains the superintendent of the visually impaired police Blanca Ferrando has to deal with the disappearance of a girl which is playing the PhD in Engineering. The case, however, will oblige Michele Liguori to come to terms with the just past.

The police believe that the main suspect of the disappearance of the girl either Piccardo. It is a established and powerful oil tanker, very well known in the city. When Piccardo discovers he is being investigated, he is thus forced to turn to a lawyer. He chooses to be defended by Livia, Liguori’s mother.

In course of investigation however, inevitably, the ancient disagreements between mother and child. Their misunderstandings contribute to tense the climate in the Genoa Commissariat. Meanwhile Blanca it does not know it is increasingly in danger. In fact, there is someone who has been monitoring her for some time and who is working out a plan to harm her.

The complete cast of Blanca

here is the full cast of the tv series Blanca and the respective characters played by the actors: