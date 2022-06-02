Blanca Romero’s change of look that rejuvenates at 40 and 50: she has done the power bob that sweeps the famous

If you have the

curly hair and you want to get the most out of your curls, you can try Xisca Perelló’s midi cut or join the trend of

power bob. This haircut that has been sweeping the famous for several seasons is also

perfect if you have straight hair or halfway between straight and curly. And it is that, it is suitable for all types of hair and faces and for this reason it has become the change of look that does not go out of style and that is always a good option. Therefore, if you are thinking of making a change and you do not dare with the platinum blonde that triumphs, try this cut that has been made

white rosemary and of which we give you the keys today.

The last time we had seen Blanca Romero, she had a shoulder-length layered hair that she had kept for a long time and of which she had taken many versions. However, in a promotional act that she has recently attended in Madrid, the model has surprised with a change of look starring

a bob cut that confirms, once again, the favorite hair trend of the famous. Blanca has shown how much she can favor this type of

straight cut, mid neck and no layers.

Blanca Romero with her new haircut. / GTRES

The list of celebrities who have joined this empowered look is almost endless: from

Rosamund Pike to Kaia Gerber, going through Dua Lipa, Jennifer López, Vanessa Hudgens, Kerry Washington, Irina Shayk or Karlie Kloss… Even Queen Letizia! Everyone has tried this trendy cut that is ideal for those who want to stand out from the crowd by projecting their personality. And it is so common because, according to experts, it is a look that suits everyone.

«

It suits almost all types of faces, although you have to be careful with those that are excessively rounded and with small heads. It is ideal for those who want to give a feeling of having a lot of personality, authority and want to feel the world at their feet”, they point out from Franck Provost. For his part, Alberto Sanguino de Llongueras points out that «and

It is ideal for those who have straight and heavy hair.having greater maintenance for those women who have a lot of hair density ».

And although the pristine smooth version with the ends combed slightly inwards is the favorite, the truth is that there are others that update this cut. In fact, Blanca Romero has tried this one with the parting on the side, an ideal option if you

oval is elongated. For these cases, Alberto Sanguino recommends “avoiding the line in the middle and opting for a

diagonal side stripe (covering the forehead) or by a fringe. For these elongated ovals, the ideal would also be a length above the jaw«. Blanca has also added volume and a semi-messy effect for a

more casual version in line with the trends of 2022.