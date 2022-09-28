Entertainment

Blanca Suárez and Margot Robbie already wear it

The suit pants -or tailoring- and the shirt are the two basics that we all wear to the office. But this fall, there’s one piece of clothing that’s going to take these work looks to another level: vest.

The vest is going strong in all its formats this fall and we can see it both as a coat and as a clothing item. In fact, the tailored waistcoats they have become the favorite trend of celebrities when it comes to creating elegant looks; They have shown us that it is a Versatile garment that adapts to the style of each one.

We recently saw Blanca Suarez go to a Samsung event with a lilac two-piece suit, made up of shorts and a very feminine vest, with an open back. It is a design of the Italian brand Alessandro Vigilante which gives the fashion garment a sexy touch.


Blanca Suarez

Blanca Suarez | gtres

Another celebrity who has already said “yes” to vests is margot robbie, who recently walked the streets of New York in a gray three-piece suit: jacket, vest and pleated trousers with an opening at the bottom. To give the look a more chic touch, the actress who will star in the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie donned black pointed-toe pumps with a mini shoulder bag in the same colour. The final touch, silver hoops.

Robbie’s costume can be found at Mango, for a somewhat higher price than usual, since it is about garments made with wool. But if you just want to treat yourself to buying the vest, it is the cheapest piece, it costs 39.99 euros.

Where to buy low cost dress vests

Celebrities can serve as inspiration when it comes to dressing, but then it’s time to do an exhaustive search to find fashionable clothes at the best price. For this reason, at NovaMás we have signed the most trendy and cheap vests of low cost clothing stores.

In Bershka We have found them long and in three different colors: blue, black and camel. The best? They are discounted! Currently, you can get it for 18.19 euros.


Vest

Vest | Bershka

In Pull&Bear there is a short gray vest with a pinstripe for only 22.99 euros. It is similar in style to Margot Robbie and will look great combined with all kinds of basic garments.


Vest

Vest | Pull&Bear

To buy a garment with a different style, you must go to Zarawhere they have a camel-colored corsetry-style fitted vest for 29.99 euros.


Vest

Vest | Zara

And if you want an option that combines the vest with another trend of the season, in lefties You will find one with a leather effect for 25.99 euros, with a tuxedo collar and false pockets.


Vest

Vest | lefties

How to wear the vest to the office

If the looks of Blanca Suárez and Margo Robbie seem too much for you to go to work, you can always adapt them with more casual clothes. The vest can be worn over a basic short or long sleeve top, on its own, with a cardigan, or open over a blouse.

In addition, tailored pants do not have to be your companion, try combining them with jeans, cargo pants or a skirt. Play with your clothes until you find the outfit that best suits you.

