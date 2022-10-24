Blanca Suárez: her current partner, all her ex-boyfriends and the “healthy” envy she has for Ana de Armas

She has carved out a career as an actress based on perseverance and effort. Blanca Suárez broke into television in 2007 playing Julia, a member of the main cast of the successful youth series The intership.

There it coincided with Anne of Arms, who already made the leap to Hollywood a few years ago and has just released blondee, the fiction about the life of Marilyn Monroe that has accumulated both recognition and criticism for what some describe as an erroneous and sexualized look, once again, on the figure of the mythical actress. yon gonzalezElena Furiase and Martino Rivas completed the main cast of the Antena 3 series.



Suarez, 34, did not cross the pond. She stayed in Spain stringing one job after another. The movie is about to be released the fourth passenger, in which he has been placed under the command, once again, of Álex de la Iglesia. “His world only turns when you leave your health, you leave everything, and you say:” Do you want me to climb 20 meters without a harness? Well, come on. “He has a magic that makes you do things for him that you wouldn’t do for anyone else,” he said in an interview with El Mundo about the famous filmmaker.

Although his path with Ana de Armas took different directions for years, Suárez is proud of the achievements of his partner. “Long time no talk. But I think it’s amazing how successful it is. It’s incredible, it’s rare and unique,” he said in another talk for LOC from El Mundo.

“I guess I feel envy, but healthy, of Ana. Because, in the end, we dedicate ourselves to the same thing. But, above all, it is very nice to see someone you love succeed, “she emphasized before explaining that she has never felt that ambition to cross the pond and make herself known as an actress to the international public.



your love history

His current partner, Javier Reyes

Date: since early 2020.

Blanca Suárez currently maintains a relationship with Javier Reythe actor with whom he worked on the set of the film The summer we live. In fact, it was there that the first sparks flew. It is unknown if the breakup of the actor and Iris Díaz, mother of his son with whom he had a relationship for more than sixteen years, took place before he began his courtship with Blanca.



The actors Blanca Suárez and Javier Rey, in a promotional image of 'The Summer We Live'



We can say when the rumors about the romance between Blanca and Javier began: it was at the beginning of 2020. In fact, Blanca and Javier They went through the lockdown together.



Blanca Suárez and Javier Rey in San Sebastián



Although it is true that the attraction between the couple gave its first signs during the filming of that film, the actors had already known each other since the recording of the series What their eyes hid, at which time it seems that they did not make a good impression. .

Fortunately, first impressions are misleading and, recently, Blanca Suárez has stated that she is “very well” at Javier Rey’s side. It has been more than a year and a half since we discovered their relationship and they are still happily together. “I feel very lucky in love,” she said in December 2020.

The main actor of series like farina Y Velvet, or major film projects such as the film Endless, has not been a pioneer in conquering the heart of the famous actress. Blanca Suárez has lived intense love stories with other familiar faces. We review them.

mario houses

Dates: March 2018 to November 2019.

Blanca Suárez started dating Mario Casas, a Spanish actor mostly known for being the winner of the Goya for Best Leading Actorto in you will not killin March 2018.

They had known each other for years before beginning their relationship, since they had had the opportunity to collaborate on projects such as the series the boator, in which they played the couple made up of Ulises and Ainhoa, or the film by Álex de la Iglesia The bar.



Blanca Suárez and Mario Casas, at the Malaga Film Festival in 2017



After several months of rumors of a crisis, the actors confirmed their breakup in November 2019 before the cameras of the Corazón de TVE program. “She’s a wonderful friend,” said the actor.

The reason for the breakup was, it was said, scheduling problems and the distance between the two.

Joel Bosqued

Dates: October 2015 to January 2018

The actor Joel Bosqued and Blanca Suárez maintained a love relationship for almost three years. The actress He went so far as to say that Joel was “the love of his life.”

The reason for their breakup was never revealed, despite the fact that there was a lot of speculation about the couple when the actor stopped following the actress on Instagram.

Neither of them ever made any statement about their breakup, much less about the real reasons that pushed them to end their relationship of two and a half years. The end of the couple was known when on January 22, 2018, Bosqued stopped following Suárez on Instagram. Virtual breakup and real breakup.



Joel Bosqued and Blanca Suárez, in November 2011



Currently, the actor is deeply in love with his partner Selena Ramal, whom he publicly asked for marriage through Instagram, after congratulating him on his birthday.

Daniel Martin

dates: February 2014 to September 2014

The relationship between Blanca Suárez and Dani Martín was not very long. It began in February 2014 and ended in September of that same year.

Despite having shared very few months of courtship, the actress defines this relationship as “the worst part” of their romantic relationships. It was without a doubt the couple of the actress that most captured the attention of the press, since the union between the actress and the singer was a real media bombardment.



Blanca Suárez and Dani Martín in Ibiza in August 2018



Blanca Suarez and Dani Martin they had met in January 2014 during the recording of the video clip Emotional.

It was a job in which both showed a lot of emotional connection and quickly the alarms of the followers of both went off. Although the couple tried to keep the courtship a secret, Dani Martín made his relationship with Blanca Suárez public during a concert in May 2014 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid. This statement placed the couple in the spotlight and made her the target of the media.

To the surprise of the press and his followers, the separation was not long in coming.

The main reason was the inability to overcome a crisis that they were going through from the beginning and whose starting point was the problems of coexistence. The crucial reason seems to have been strong discussion: Blanca Suárez wanted to take another step in their relationship and Dani Martín felt comfortable in his current situation.

Miguel Angel Silvestre

dates: early 2011 to 2015

Another of Blanca Suárez’s best known and mediatic couples was Miguel Ángel Silvestre, well known for developing one of the leading roles in the series Velvet.

Their relationship began in early 2011 and ended in 2014. During their four years of relationship, they were able to enjoy quite a bit of success in their professional career. In fact, the two actors participated in the passing loversby Pedro Almodovar.



Blanca Suárez and Miguel Ángel Silvestre in June 2013



Despite the fact that the couple refused to make their sentimental situation public, on February 14, 2014, Blanca Suárez and Miguel Ángel Silvestre assured the program heart qThey had broken up and there was no going back. The silence of the actors was total when they were asked in the program for the reasons that had led them to end their intense and passionate romance.

Javier Pereira: a love of youth

Dates: 2008 to December 2010

Blanca Suárez began with the actor Javier Pereira, her first partner known by the media, when both were trying to gain a foothold in the world of acting. Their relationship did not go further and she remained in a beautiful love of youth.

The relationship began in 2008, when she was not yet the star she has become, nor was he so mediatic. Their relationship lasted until December 2010, when their paths parted for unknown reasons. Despite this, their relationship ended cordially.