Blanca Suárez, Influencer and influenced by Instagram









Daring, sensual, sexy, retro, punk… there is no style that can resist to Blanca Suarez. The actress is quite an influencer of fashion and trends. She has turned makeup and hairdressing into a whole form of expression. All of his outfits They always have something in common: personality.

He confesses to us that fashion is very present in their social networks and that they are their source of inspiration: “I follow make-up artists, hairdressers, stylists, fashion magazines… and I keep making folders to inspire myself”. But not everything will be beauty and style tutorials on Instagram. The actress reveals that her favorite videos are kittens.











There is no red carpet on which their outfits be the most commented of the event. Every time he appears at an event, the photographers know very well where to direct their lenses. For your day to day and imposes the comfort, but without missing your personal touch. The actress never leaves indifferent anyone, whether in a casual style or with his own quirky style to skip a dress code: “I think that, luckily, for quite some time now we have been living in a time for quite golden fashion of splendor, creativity… even wide sleeves where almost anything goes. You can go to an event and meet people who no longer follow the dress code blindly as such. Fashion is about that too. Must afford a number of licenses always and when your style is creative enough to skip a few things.”











Blanca Suárez takes risks in trends and never afraid to experiment, although he is increasingly aware of the maturity of his style: “The fashion of today is very youthful and very playful, and I don’t think I’m getting older, although a little yes, what happens to me is that now I’m in another phase that I look weird. The style of the 90s is very popular and I have already dressed in that style when I was in the 90s”.

Years ago he confessed that he dreamed of wearing a total look from Balmain, and with that goal accomplished, her wish list is now up to date: “I would love to wear Yves Saint Laurent if suddenly one of his lycra jumpsuits fit me like a glove and If I sat like Sienna Miller”.











The makeup is a fundamental part of their outfits. She has always known how to experiment without sacrificing her beauty at any time. She has full confidence in one of her best friends: makeup artist Natalia Belda. A make-up session made them the perfect tandem, and in one of its secrets to always shine on any occasion.

The makeup artist knows better than anyone what the actress’s face looks like and how to get the most out of it based on her features and enhancing each one of them. The two together decided years ago to risk, and Blanca was one of the first to wear on the red carpet rhinestones on the eyes, dark lips or use two different colors of eyeliner. Trends that are widely used today.











Blanca Suárez loves to try different things and have fun… but the key to her success is knowing how to wear what she wears and daring to wear it with security. For her there are no rules and each look is an opportunity to try new things. There is only one requirement: Feel comfortable with it, otherwise you prefer not to do it. Your attitude is the best secret to successfully show off any look.