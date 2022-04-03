Blanca Suárez, the inspiration for Marta Hazas and other ‘celebrities’ for her photocall looks

Blanca Suárez never ceases to surprise her followers. The actress has been crowned one of the most chameleon faces at the national level, surprising stylistically in each and every one of her public appearances. So much so, that the interpreter has already established herself as a style icon for other celebritieswhich is why some like Marta Hazas have not hesitated to follow in her footsteps.

There have been many occasions in which it has been seen that Santander has opted for certain details that have reminded a lot of those that Blanca Suárez already wore on other occasions. It was last March 25 when Marta posed in the photo call of the movie the crystal girls with a collection of pure trend. Hazas waved her hair into the water and back, exposing her ears thanks to some hairpins that she had arranged in her bangs as a decoration. These accessories have become a must have of the last few weeks, although the truth is that they are not something that the interpreter of the wire girls previously. And it is that, it was specifically in 2018 during a premiere, when Blanca put on a great dress of paillette black and bare back with which she combined a semi-updo with these hairpins. A choice that she probably never imagined would later serve as an inspiration for some of her colleagues.

But this has not been the only time that Marta has shown that Blanca is her example to follow in terms of style. It was last March 21, also in Malaga, when the protagonist of Velvet posed on the red carpet of the Andalusian city with a collection of diamonds that adorned both part of her face and her hair. An option that Suárez had already resorted to in 2020 during the San Sebastián Film Festival, patenting some of the most elegant details that, despite the passing of the years, continue to be the object of both makeup and hairdressing.

There is no doubt that Blanca Suárez is one of the most daring artists in our country, which is why she plays with her appearances on red carpets and photo call making use of certain outfits which not everyone would resort to. However, this has meant that for more than a decade it has been a it girl in which they pay so much attention celebrities as fans, and it is that, it was already in 2013 when Blanca made it fashionable to leave her hair long and combine it with a disheveled and open fringe, thus giving your image a touch of the most carefree. An option that, nine years later, is still very present today, managing to have conquered Clara Lago, Juana Acosta, Macarena García and even Ana de Armas herself, who despite being consolidated in Hollywood does not stop looking back to the beginning when you need some style ideas.