“Blanca”: the tv series about the blind policewoman “who is not afraid of the dark”

REVIEW – One of the most pleasant revelations of the schedule of RaiUno of the last few weeks? Definitely Italian fiction “Blanca” aired in six episodes until last night and available on the platform of RaiPlay for those who wish to recover it. Warmly welcomed by the television audience, the series is loosely based on the novels of Patrizia Rinaldi. It was produced in communion from Lux Vide and from Rai Fiction and could easily be sold on the Spanish or French market. Its very first presentation took place, as a preview, on the occasion of the “Venice International Film Festival” last September.

The story tells of the vicissitudes of Blanca Ferrando, a young consultant specializing in décodage of audio files. Despite being blind, Blanca is hired as an intern for seven months at the Genoa police station. At first, his colleagues and superiors do not have much regard for his insights, especially because of his disability. However, in each episode, Blanca accepts the challenge and gives them a chance to change their minds, showing strength and determination in investigating and solving each case. Countless flashbacks reveal Blanca’s past to the viewer, most notably a fire that took her sight and her older sister Bea away when she was twelve. There is also a love triangle that allows the crime genre to mix with the elementary ingredients of traditional fiction. This allows you to lighten the plots while retaining the suspense of the mysteries to be unraveled.

The dialogues are well written, often funny and filled with the right amount of sarcasm. Whenever we tackle the issue of Blanca’s disability, we never slip intoskill. After all, although the series also tells the drama experienced by the protagonist in losing her sight, blindness is not judged exclusively as an obstacle. Blanca sets out to “Learn to dance in the rain” and to derive at least from his condition new opportunities, for example by developing the other senses in the best possible way. Obviously it goes without saying that at various times Blanca’s abilities sometimes appear almost unlikely, as a superheroine. The public grieve and anguish every time this all-pepper intern goes to poke her nose into situations that are really too dangerous for a blind person with difficulty accompanied by her faithful American bulldog, Linnaeus. However, you are aware that you are watching a work of fiction and appreciate the same, even when Blanca becomes one Sherlock Holmes 2.0 with its deductions.

A special recognition absolutely goes to the direction of Jan Maria Michelini and of Giacomo Martelli who have decided to get involved and also give the singular perspective of Blanca herself in perceiving the world swallowed up by darkness and outlined only by sounds and smells. The experimental editing of Alessio Doglione And Danilo Perticara and photography by Alessandro Pesci. In “Blanca” Nothing is left to chance. Everything is perfectly taken care of. The music in each episode is able to charge the adrenaline in the most appropriate scenes. The panoramas of Genoa they offer the audience a wonderful city, but little used by the cinema. The scenography and the furnishings of the sets are always rich in detail. The choice of costumes is singular in most cases, especially when it comes to Blanca herself, whose style of dressing, super colorful and stylized, often resembles the clothing of a cartoon character. Or think about the look of little Lucia (the lovely and talented Sara Ciocca) that with her dark brown bob she inevitably reminds us of a very young Natalie Portman when in 1994 she played Matilde in the film “León”.

At the end the warmest congratulations to the cast, starting with the superb interpretation of Maria Chiara Giannetta in the role of Blanca. Giuseppe Zeno, a veteran fictional actor, was the perfect face to play as Michele Liguori, colleague is Blanca’s flame. Not least are the acting performance of Pierpaolo Spollon which in the series is Nanni, Liguori’s rival cook in love, and that of the aforementioned Sara Ciocca (Lucia Ottonello) who, despite his very young age, dominates the scene very well. To realize “Blanca” the production made use of the advice of Andrea Bocelli. Furthermore, the series was made entirely in holophony, that is a particular sound recording technique which allows reproduction in a manner similar to how it comes perceived by the human ear. In short, a truly meticulous product that entertains and thrills the public on these cold December evenings.

