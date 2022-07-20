Blas Cantó premieres ‘La Stessa Lingua’, his first song in Italian

Blaise sang premiere new single. The artist has been keeping this surprise for a long time and making us more and more hungry to listen to his new music. But the wait is over! Because there is no doubt that the Murcian is showing the most optimistic and daring side of him.

That is why it has not surprised us at all that the Spaniard has dared to sing in a new languagejoining the Mediterranean collaborations that are leaving their mark on the music industry of the moment.

The Stessa Lingua. This is the name of the new work by the winner of the fifth edition of Your face is familiar to mewhich this time joins forces with Emma MuscatMaltese singer-songwriter 22 years.

Written by himself together with Italian artists Alex Raige, Alfredo Rapetti and Marco Lavecchio and produced by the producer Cino, La Stessa Lingua shows that communication goes beyond spoken language and that when you connect with a person you speak “the same language” in any situation.

“I hope you listen to it and enjoy it a lot” declared the interpreter of Universe through his Instagram account. It should be noted that this summer theme joins the bandwagon of the legacy of Spanish-Italian collaborations in recent history, as artists of the stature of Lola Indigo, Aitana and Ana Mena, among other artists.

Who is Emma Muscat?

Emma Muscat is a young Maltese singer-songwriter, model and pianist who rose to fame in Italy in 2016. In fact, she is one of the most successful musical exports from Malta in recent times.

The Maltese singer has carved out an impressive career as a recording artist on water, capitalizing on the success of her 2018 participation in the grand finale of the popular Italian talent show, Friends of Maria De Filippi .

After her starring appearance on the show, the artist signed a contract with Warner Music Italy and released her debut album.

moments managed to reach the top three of the Italian album chart, which created opportunities to support artists such as Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld, Sigala, Martin Garrix, Bebe Rexha and Ava Max.

In addition, Emma Muscat fought to represent Malta in the 2022 Turin Eurovision Song Contest with the song by I Am What I Am. However, the artist stayed at the gates of the grand final.

The singer has several singles and two EPs since 2018, the last one titled I Am Emma composed of a repertoire exclusively in English. In addition to this new single, this Italian artist has collaborated with Alvaro de Luna and Twin Melody.

Letra de ‘La Stessa Lingua﻿﻿’ (The Same) in Spanish

laugh laugh how they laugh

If you want, you can stay

If it rains, take me to the sea

Because it bothers me

If there is gray for days

Remember that on the other side of the world

someone looks at the sun

love is made not imposed

If you want to teach me, however

If I want to go out, let me

Because it bothers me

move one step

And remember that on the other side of the world

There are those who take off their heels to dance

Now that the wind shines our hearts

Tell me what else you think is very important

Now that I change the shirt and the destiny

Autumn colored girl I will no longer be

To return to

the desire to run

Dress so that we could be protagonists of any movie

I’m going back, I’m going to

You will come back

fashions will return

summer lyrics

But I’ll be the same

if you are here

laugh laugh how they laugh

If you stay it’s alright

The habit leaves him out

Because it bothers me

see nothing new

We always talk about love and then

Do not do that

Now that the sea orders the heart

Tell me what else you think is very important

Now that I change the skin of destiny

Autumn colored girl I will no longer be

To return to

the desire to run

Dress up so we can be

The protagonists of any movie

I’m going back, I’m going to

You will come back

They will change fashion

summer lyrics

But I’ll be the same

To return to

This desire to run

If you look at me like this we could be

The front row of the last movie

I’m going back, I’m going to

You will come back

They will be back in September

the deserted beaches

But I’ll be the same

if you are here

I will reserve your good mood

And a room with a view

I will be the same

I’m going back, I’m going to

You will come back

They will change fashion

summer lyrics

But I’ll be the same

if you are here

the same

if you are here

I’m going back, I’m going to

You will come back

They will be back in September

the deserted beaches

But I’ll be the same

if you are here

Lyrics of ‘La Stessa Lingua﻿﻿’ in Italian

Ridi ridi eat ridi you

If you go puoi restare però

Se piove ti prego accompagnami al mare

Perché my da annoyance

It c’è grigio da giorni

Ricordare che dall’altra part of the world

Which one keeps the sun

L’amore si fa non lo si imposes

If you go I insegni però

Se ho voglia di uscire lasciami fare

Perché my da annoyance

I will move a step

And remember that from the other part of the world

C’è chi toglie I tacchi per ballare

Ora che il vento ci spettina il heart

Dimmi cos’altro ti sembra davvero important

Ora che change the giacca and the destination

Ragazza color autunno non sarò più

Tornerà

I will run

Vestiti così potremmo essere protagonisti di qualsiasi film

Tornero, io

You will return

Torneranno le mode

Le song d’estate

Ma io sarà la stessa

I know I know you

Ridi ridi eat ridi you

It rhymes it goes well però

L’abitudine lasciala fuori

Perché my da annoyance

See nulla di new

If you always talk, say love per poi

I don’t really talk

Ora che il mare riordina il cuore

Dimmi cos’altro ti sembra davvero important

Now I change the skin the destination

Ragazza color autunno non sarò più

Tornerà

I will run

Vestiti così potremmo essere

Protagonist of any film

Tornero, io

I’ll turn you

change the mode

Le song d’estate

Ma io sarà la stessa

Tornerà

Questa voglia di correre

Be my guard così potremmo essere

The first row of the last film

Tornero, io

I’ll turn you

Return to September

Le spiagge deserte

Ma io sarà la stessa

I know I know you

Prenoterò il tuo buon umore

E a camera with a view

Io sarò la stessa

Tornero, io

I’ll turn you

change the mode

Le song d’estate

Ma io sarà la stessa

I know I know you

the stessa

I know I know you

Tornero, io

I’ll turn you

Return to September

Le spiagge deserte

Ma io sarà la stessa

I know I know you