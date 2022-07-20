Blas Cantó premieres ‘La Stessa Lingua’, his first song in Italian
Blaise sang premiere new single. The artist has been keeping this surprise for a long time and making us more and more hungry to listen to his new music. But the wait is over! Because there is no doubt that the Murcian is showing the most optimistic and daring side of him.
That is why it has not surprised us at all that the Spaniard has dared to sing in a new languagejoining the Mediterranean collaborations that are leaving their mark on the music industry of the moment.
The Stessa Lingua. This is the name of the new work by the winner of the fifth edition of Your face is familiar to mewhich this time joins forces with Emma MuscatMaltese singer-songwriter 22 years.
Written by himself together with Italian artists Alex Raige, Alfredo Rapetti and Marco Lavecchio and produced by the producer Cino, La Stessa Lingua shows that communication goes beyond spoken language and that when you connect with a person you speak “the same language” in any situation.
“I hope you listen to it and enjoy it a lot” declared the interpreter of Universe through his Instagram account. It should be noted that this summer theme joins the bandwagon of the legacy of Spanish-Italian collaborations in recent history, as artists of the stature of Lola Indigo, Aitana and Ana Mena, among other artists.
Who is Emma Muscat?
Emma Muscat is a young Maltese singer-songwriter, model and pianist who rose to fame in Italy in 2016. In fact, she is one of the most successful musical exports from Malta in recent times.
The Maltese singer has carved out an impressive career as a recording artist on water, capitalizing on the success of her 2018 participation in the grand finale of the popular Italian talent show, Friends of Maria De Filippi .
After her starring appearance on the show, the artist signed a contract with Warner Music Italy and released her debut album.
moments managed to reach the top three of the Italian album chart, which created opportunities to support artists such as Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld, Sigala, Martin Garrix, Bebe Rexha and Ava Max.
In addition, Emma Muscat fought to represent Malta in the 2022 Turin Eurovision Song Contest with the song by I Am What I Am. However, the artist stayed at the gates of the grand final.
The singer has several singles and two EPs since 2018, the last one titled I Am Emma composed of a repertoire exclusively in English. In addition to this new single, this Italian artist has collaborated with Alvaro de Luna and Twin Melody.
Letra de ‘La Stessa Lingua’ (The Same) in Spanish
laugh laugh how they laugh
If you want, you can stay
If it rains, take me to the sea
Because it bothers me
If there is gray for days
Remember that on the other side of the world
someone looks at the sun
love is made not imposed
If you want to teach me, however
If I want to go out, let me
Because it bothers me
move one step
And remember that on the other side of the world
There are those who take off their heels to dance
Now that the wind shines our hearts
Tell me what else you think is very important
Now that I change the shirt and the destiny
Autumn colored girl I will no longer be
To return to
the desire to run
Dress so that we could be protagonists of any movie
I’m going back, I’m going to
You will come back
fashions will return
summer lyrics
But I’ll be the same
if you are here
laugh laugh how they laugh
If you stay it’s alright
The habit leaves him out
Because it bothers me
see nothing new
We always talk about love and then
Do not do that
Now that the sea orders the heart
Tell me what else you think is very important
Now that I change the skin of destiny
Autumn colored girl I will no longer be
To return to
the desire to run
Dress up so we can be
The protagonists of any movie
I’m going back, I’m going to
You will come back
They will change fashion
summer lyrics
But I’ll be the same
To return to
This desire to run
If you look at me like this we could be
The front row of the last movie
I’m going back, I’m going to
You will come back
They will be back in September
the deserted beaches
But I’ll be the same
if you are here
I will reserve your good mood
And a room with a view
I will be the same
I’m going back, I’m going to
You will come back
They will change fashion
summer lyrics
But I’ll be the same
if you are here
the same
if you are here
I’m going back, I’m going to
You will come back
They will be back in September
the deserted beaches
But I’ll be the same
if you are here
Lyrics of ‘La Stessa Lingua’ in Italian
Ridi ridi eat ridi you
If you go puoi restare però
Se piove ti prego accompagnami al mare
Perché my da annoyance
It c’è grigio da giorni
Ricordare che dall’altra part of the world
Which one keeps the sun
L’amore si fa non lo si imposes
If you go I insegni però
Se ho voglia di uscire lasciami fare
Perché my da annoyance
I will move a step
And remember that from the other part of the world
C’è chi toglie I tacchi per ballare
Ora che il vento ci spettina il heart
Dimmi cos’altro ti sembra davvero important
Ora che change the giacca and the destination
Ragazza color autunno non sarò più
Tornerà
I will run
Vestiti così potremmo essere protagonisti di qualsiasi film
Tornero, io
You will return
Torneranno le mode
Le song d’estate
Ma io sarà la stessa
I know I know you
Ridi ridi eat ridi you
It rhymes it goes well però
L’abitudine lasciala fuori
Perché my da annoyance
See nulla di new
If you always talk, say love per poi
I don’t really talk
Ora che il mare riordina il cuore
Dimmi cos’altro ti sembra davvero important
Now I change the skin the destination
Ragazza color autunno non sarò più
Tornerà
I will run
Vestiti così potremmo essere
Protagonist of any film
Tornero, io
I’ll turn you
change the mode
Le song d’estate
Ma io sarà la stessa
Tornerà
Questa voglia di correre
Be my guard così potremmo essere
The first row of the last film
Tornero, io
I’ll turn you
Return to September
Le spiagge deserte
Ma io sarà la stessa
I know I know you
Prenoterò il tuo buon umore
E a camera with a view
Io sarò la stessa
Tornero, io
I’ll turn you
change the mode
Le song d’estate
Ma io sarà la stessa
I know I know you
the stessa
I know I know you
Tornero, io
I’ll turn you
Return to September
Le spiagge deserte
Ma io sarà la stessa
I know I know you