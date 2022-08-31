Blazers with jeans: how to successfully combine them for the office in autumn 2022

Khaite, for the collection Fall-Winter 2022, positioned itself as the perfect reference to wear both pieces in the most elegant way possible. It is about taking advantage of 2022 trendy jeanswhich stand out for the fairly loose silhouettewhich is not only ideal for its comfort, but also for balancing some parts of the figure (if your goal is to reduce them).

To port them in corporate key, you will only have to combine them with oversize blazers in sober colors and maintain formality, in this way, together with a white t-shirt you can finish the look.

No-lapels blazer with oversized high-waisted jeans

Jeans with a blazer on the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Autumn-Winter 2022 jacket. Courtesy Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini / Gorunway.com

Not all blazers they have the same structure, the best of all is that firms such as Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini move away from the traditional and bet on reinventing the silhouette. The pieces without flaps or in mini version are key to elevate outfits, in a contemporary way and without the need for effort.

Surely, you think that it will be difficult to combine them, however, the best option to complement the set is the paper bag jeans that will be protagonists, since the attention will focus on its peculiar silhouette.

Mini blazer with white skinny jeans