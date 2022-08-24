Bleached brows: how to adopt the trend of bleached eyebrows?

For several decades, eyebrows have never ceased to fascinate beauty experts. And for good reason, the role of the eyebrows is crucial to highlight the look and, in fact, the whole face. And it’s not the ultra-stylish Cristina Cordula who will say the opposite: “the eyebrow is the hairstyle of the eyes”continues to hammer the image consultant and former international model in her shows!

Bleached browsthe return of discolored eyebrows

While very thin eyebrows have had their heyday for many decades, since the end of the 2010s, fuller and natural have all the favors. But other trends – often ephemeral – have emerged: vague eyebrows, feather eyebrows and even braided eyebrows… Our eyebrows have seen all the colors! Acclaimed in the 90s and after several (more or less) timid returns, another trend is making a comeback: discolored eyebrows ! Like the extreme popularity of trends from the 1990s and 2000s, these are no exception! The (small) difference compared to the 90s? Very thin and linear at the time, bleached eyebrows are now fuller and more natural. Proof that the eyebrows bleached are a trend makeup current strong? We have seen them on the catwalks of fashion shows as well as on the most influential personalities: Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga or even Gigi Hadid are among the followers!

Eyebrow discoloration: what are the dangers?

How hair discoloration, bleach your eyebrows can be risky. Indeed, this operation requires the use of chemicals, such as peroxide or ammonia, the use of which is far from trivial. The key in case of poor control? Redness, itching, irritation and even burns… even more so if you have sensitive skin! And, as the eye contour area is particularly sensitive and fragile, the operation can be really risky! If you are sure of your choice, it is better to turn to a specialist and go to an institute for bleach your eyebrows !

If you prefer a ‘house’ and less definitive solution than bleaching, you can also adopt the bleached brows thanks to makeup! The result will thus be more temporary and can allow you to have a good overview before deciding to take the step of bleaching (or not!). How to do ? All you have to do is equip yourself with an eyebrow brush and a concealer, a corrector or a foundation then brush your eyebrows to distribute the cosmetic evenly. Then, the make-up is fixed using a transparent eyebrow gel. All that remains is to appreciate her ‘new’ eyebrows!