Blended: the comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore is on Netflix

Blended, Together for strength, is a 2014 movie available on Netflix.

The comedy, written by Ivan Menchell And Clare Sera, is headed by Frank Coraci.

After a disastrous “blind date”, Lauren and Jim, two single parents, have clear ideas: they never intend to see each other again. But without knowing it, they both plan the same safari vacation with their children and find themselves having to share the same suite in a luxurious African resort for an entire week.

The cast of Blended

Blended sees protagonists Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore. The two actors play Jim and Lauren respectively. The film is the third collaboration for the “couple” who had previously starred in 50 times the first kiss And The Wedding Singer.

In the cast of the film Joel McHale is Mark, Lauren’s ex-husband while Wendi McLendon-Covey (The bride’s friends) is Jen, her best friend. Kevin Nealon And Jessica Lowe they are the couple consumed by the passion that the protagonists meet during the holiday, while Terry Crews (The Mercenaries 2 – The Expendables) plays the role of the “singing” landlord of the resort. Shaquille O’Neal is Doug, Jim’s collaborator while Dan Patrick is Dick, the leader of both.

Frank Coraci, he had previously directed the Sandler-Barrymore duo in The Wedding Singer. The director also worked with Sandler on Change your life with one click.

Blended: clips from the film

Blended: the protagonists of the film

Adam Sandler, protagonist of the comedy, is also a producer along with Mike Karz And Jack Giarraputo. The actor, (here his official profile) has just completed filming for Hustle from Jeremiah Zagar, will lend his voice in the fourth chapter of Hotel Transylvania. Sandler, famous for his comedic roles, wowed the press and audiences last year with his performance in Rough Diamonds.

Drew Barrymore is currently running the The Drew Barrymore show, talk show hosting musicians, actors, actresses and famous directors. In the past, the actress took part in several films, including Something extraordinary and the tv series Santa Clarita Diet.

Blended , distributed by Warner Bros Italy, is available on Netflix.