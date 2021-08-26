Blessed dream, that’s when it will arrive

Amazon Prime Video today announced the release date of Maradona: Blessed Dream . The biographical series that follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary footballer will be released on October 29, 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

Maradona: Blessed Dream is played by Nazareno Casero (Historia de un Clan), Juan Palomino (Magnificent 70) and Nicolas Goldschmidt (Supermax), who will play Diego Armando Maradona in the various phases of his life and his prolific career. From humble beginnings in his native town of Fiorito, Argentina, to his groundbreaking career at Barcelona and then at Naples, the series will narrate his key role in leading his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. Also featured in the series are Julieta Cardinali (En Terapia, Valentin), Laura Esquivel (Patito Feo), Mercedes Morán (The motorcycle diaries, El Reino), Pepe Monje (Amor en Custody), Peter Lanzani (El Clan, El Reino).

The biographical series produced by BTF Media, in co-production with Dhana Media and Latin We, was shot in Argentina, Spain, Italy, Uruguay and Mexico, and consists of 10 one-hour episodes that tell the key moments of life and career of the legendary football player.

Loading... Advertisements

Alejandro Aimetta is showrunner of the series and director of the episodes shot in Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay, and he wrote the screenplay with Guillermo Salmerón (El Marginal) and Silvina Olschansky (El Marginal). Roger Gual and Edoardo De Angelis directed the episodes set in Spain and Italy respectively. The executive producers are Francisco Cordero, Liliana Moyano, Mari Urdaneta, Ricardo Coeto and Luis Balaguer.

WATCH THE VIDEO ANNOUNCEMENT ON CINEFILOS.IT