Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Thinks Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish Are “Pushing the Boundaries of Pop-Punk”

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has become something of a music industry mogul in recent years. As well as working with his main band, he’s collaborated with a host of artists, including the much-loved (un)loved Machine Gun Kelly.

Recently, Barker praised pop artists Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, among others, for “reinventing the codes of pop-punk.”

Talking about all his collaborations and his work alongside Machine Gun Kelly for his two rock albums that reached the top of the charts, he claimed in an interview for Billboard.com : “I’m not going to take all the credit, but we brought this genre back into fashion.”

Barker clarified that what excites him most are artists for whom pop-punk is just a flavor on their creative palate, citing Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish as two inspirational musicians who push boundaries.

He explained : “I love Olivia’s album, I love everything Billie has done. I won’t say, ‘It’s pop-punk’. I would rather say that this music that came out, say Love Sux by Avril, Tell Me About Tomorrow by Jxdn, and Tickets To My Downfall [de Machine Gun Kelly]were all inspired by pop-punk.”

“That doesn’t mean it’s just pop-punk or it should be categorized as that. Olivia Rodrigo will probably do an album that has a bit of a pop-punk influence and a few other influences as well. Billie will make the music she wants to make and she will be inspired by a lot of things.”

He added : “You don’t have to follow the rules or do such sterile things as the record company wants you to.”