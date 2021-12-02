Blinken-Lavrov, crucial hours to stem the crisis between Moscow and NATO

The “Normandy format” referred to by the Russian minister is the 4-party negotiations – Russia and Ukraine, France and Germany – established in 2015, the only form of direct dialogue between Russians and Ukrainians that made it possible to define the Minsk Agreements, the path to a phased settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Having taken the first steps – including the removal of heavy weapons from the line of control that separates Ukrainian forces from the breakaway regions – the dialogue has stalled in the face of the most demanding passages of the agreements.

For this reason, in the unresolved conflict, the risk of an explosion has once again become more concrete: the Kremlin considers the requests for help that Kiev has launched to the United States and Europe provocative. The presence of weapons supplied by the countries of the Atlantic Alliance and the military exercises near the Russian borders, Vladimir Putin clarified three days ago, are “red lines” not to be crossed. Even before Ukraine joins NATO, NATO in Ukraine is the step that Moscow considers unacceptable. “The threat to the western borders is growing every day – said Putin on Wednesday – for us it is more than serious”.

Turkish drones at the borders

In particular, the alarm in the Kremlin was sounded by the use of drones supplied to Ukrainians by Turkey – the same ones used by Azerbaijan in the war won against Armenia, an ally of Moscow – in addition to the presence of American warships in the Black Sea, and the simulation of a nuclear attack against Russia with bombers in flight 20 km from the Russian borders. In the presence of certain launch systems on Ukrainian territory, the Russian president said, “the flight time over Moscow would be 7-10 minutes, five in the case of a hypersonic missile. What should we do in this case? We should create something similar towards those who threaten us in that way. We are able to do it ».

“It is NATO that destabilizes the region,” Lavrov protests. While Putin, receiving the foreign diplomatic community in the Kremlin, returned to the root of the confrontation between Russia and the West, the enlargement of NATO to the countries of Eastern Europe. To Russia that emerged from the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Kremlin repeats, the West had guaranteed that it would not take this step. And now Putin dictates his conditions: «We need legally binding guarantees – he told the ambassadors yesterday -; since our Western colleagues have not respected the commitments made verbally. In particular, everyone is aware of the assurance that NATO would not expand to the East: and then they did quite the opposite. Ignoring legitimate Russian security concerns ”.

Maneuvers around Nord Stream?

This is what Putin would like to talk about with American President Joe Biden: the Kremlin does not hide its desire for a new summit, after last summer’s in Geneva, but the White House prefers to emphasize the concerns raised by the Russian military maneuvers at the Ukrainian borders. “We do not know if Putin has made the decision to invade,” Blinken said yesterday. We know he has the ability to do it in a short time, should he decide. But if he chooses the path of confrontation, with regard to Ukraine, we will respond with resolve, including a series of heavy economic measures from which we have abstained in the past ”.