Blinken, with South Korea and Japan to de-escalate in Ukraine – Ultima Ora

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea have pledged to collaborate to discourage further Russian escalation along the border with Ukraine and have condemned the recent North Korean ballistic missile launches. Bloomberg reports it.



Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong stressed the "paramount importance" of strong cooperation between their countries for regional stability in a joint statement following the talks in Hawaii. Ministers also pledged their "unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity". As for the threat posed by Pyongyang, Blinken and his counterparts expressed "deep concern about the destabilizing nature" of the recent ballistic missile launches, calling on North Korea to engage in dialogue. "It is clear to all of us that Pyongyang is in a provocative phase," Blinken said at a joint press conference, noting that the United States, Japan and South Korea are working closely together to "achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace in the country. Korean Peninsula ".


