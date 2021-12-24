blitz by Cherubini and gift to Allegri

Juventus is once again proving to be one of the most active clubs on the market, with the bianconeri who would like to reinforce various departments to get back on top in the league. Important grafts will be needed, and in the meantime it seems that Cherubini is already thinking about the next gifts for Allegri.

Juventus transfer market: shot from PSG, gift to Allegri

Transfer market that becomes more and more inflamed, especially with regard to the big Serie A. Juventus know something about it, intending to reinforce various departments of the field, especially in midfield. One of the market targets is Wijnaldum, PSG midfielder who, however, is finding little space and has had a rather low impact so far in Paris. Coming from Liverpool with many expectations, the Dutch player has never managed to impose himself on a tactical level under the guidance of Pochettino, and now he is already thinking of a premature farewell.

The Juventus manager Cherubini is already studying the next shots, and in particular he would like to give Allegri a player capable of covering all the roles in midfield, just like Wijnaldum. The latter has won a lot in recent years, has accumulated a lot of experience, and would be a low cost hit at this point in his career. This is the news reported by Messenger.

Juventus market: obstacle for a big player from PSG

Juventus is thinking about the next additions to strengthen the team, e PSG’s Wijnaldum is also in the market viewfinder. The Dutchman has had a very fluctuating performance so far, and expectations do not seem to have been met for now. Shot possible, but with a important obstacle: the salary of almost 10 million euros per year. A clean break will be needed, with the midfielder who will have to be willing to cut his salary.

Latest Juventus: not only Wijnaldum, another idea in midfield

Wijnaldum is a concrete goal for Juventus, but it is obviously not the only name for the bianconeri in that department. Eyes on Witsel too, expiring of contract with Borussia Dortmund.

