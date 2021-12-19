Blitz by US veterans to evacuate 47 people from Kabul

AGI – A blitz conducted a few hours ago allowed a group of American war veterans to clandestinely evacuate 47 people from Kabul to take them to the United States.

The operation, which has concerned US and Afghan citizens, was conducted by the Project Dynamo group of Tampa (Florida) as reported by the TampaBay News portal.

An 11-month-old baby was also evacuated. The 47 people were taken to a shelter near the Afghan capital to be vaccinated against Covid, then they were boarded on three direct flights to New York, with presumed stopover at an unspecified airport.

It is not known which aircraft were used for transport or if they received any kind of support from US forces, for example, authorization to land on a military base, but the article assures that the State Department is aware of the fact. operation and facilitated the necessary documentation.

Project Dynamo is a group of veterans whose aim is to provide escape routes for Afghans who collaborated with US troops. He claims to have evacuated more than 1 people from the country since the US fled Afghanistan in late August.