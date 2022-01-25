Blizzard announces a new survival game for PC and console on a new universe – Nerd4.life

Blizzard announces that it has started the development of a new one survival game for PC and console set in a unpublished universe, or a title detached from the other productions of the company and built from scratch, of which we still do not know the title or other details and which will probably still take a while.

In fact, this is not a real official announcement, but rather a communication on the existence of the project, probably carried out to start a campaign hiring to put together the staff needed to complete the project.

However, this is significant news, if we consider how the new intellectual properties unpublished Blizzard are not many and represent, each time, real events. The last of these was in fact Overwatch, and it has become one of the most influential titles of these years, so there are high hopes for this mysterious survival as well.

“Blizzard is embarking on a new quest. Let’s take a journey to a whole new universe, which will host our new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to know, stories to tell and adventures to live. One vast realm of possibilities, waiting to be explored “, this is the text that presents the project, on the official website opened by Blizzard.

For the moment, the site also serves above all to launch the recruitment campaign and the amount of open positions suggests that the game is still a long way off.

Blizzard, artwork of the new survival game in development

Looking at illustrations, like the one above, it appears to be some sort of fairytale fantasy very particular, given that it also seems to merge elements of contemporary reality in a strange mixture of worlds.

Mike Ybarra, Blizzard manager, tweeted that he had “played many hours” on this title, suggesting that somehow he is already playable internally, but it will probably take some time to learn more. All this comes, however, just a short distance from the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, with the operation still to be definitively established.