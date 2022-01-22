Blizzard blames Bobby Kotick for the problems and delays

In an interview granted after the announcement of theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, CEO Bobby Kotick cited the postponements of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 as causing the company’s stock slump. A statement that made Tracy Kennedy turn up her nose, offering a diametrically opposite point of view.

Kennedy, who holds the role of producer for the Overwatch franchise, has completely turned the tables, saying that in reality Kotick’s bad handling would have triggered the Overwatch 2 delays. “Bobby, tell everyone about the random Overwatch 1 projects you threw at us that the team had to work overtime for and have them canceled, and to all lost months of Overwatch 2 development. Or how almost the entire team decided to leave and cite you as the reason for leaving. Do not be ashamed”.

According to Kennedy, Kotick is just trying to hide his mistakes taking advantage of its position: “Oh wait, you’re just hiding behind scapegoats because you’re a coward, my mistake. The whole world will remember you as a greedy joke, and there’s nothing you can do to change it. We’ve survived your handling. and we won. Ciaooo “.

Blizzard has always been very careful not to reveal an official launch window for Overwatch 2 – the announcement of which dates back to the end of 2019 – however the news that has come in recent years has never been entirely encouraging. The project also changed shape on the run: started as a title destined to integrate with the multiplayer of the first chapter, it then completely detached itself, even going so far as to revolutionize the game mechanics, which now include 5vs5 clashes instead of 6vs6. From the latest financial report, it also emerged that Overwatch 2 won’t be out before 2023 (at best). The good news, in any case, there is: despite the postponement, Overwatch 2 will be used for the Overwatch League 2022.

As for Kotick, protagonist of the darkest era of Activision Blizzard, as stated by the Wall Street Journal it would be destined to leave the company upon completion of the acquisition.