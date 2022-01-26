Blizzard has about 7 games in development, awaiting the acquisition from Microsoft – Nerd4.life

Someone on Twitter has been working on the projects under development at Blizzard in this period and have emerged well 7 games currently being worked on by the label teams, which should therefore be part of the first party Xbox Game Studiosconsidering the time required.

The user FaizShaikh7681 on Twitter has collected a variety of information, including curriculum and news now well established, putting together about 7 games that should be currently in development at Blizzard, obviously with times that are still decidedly mysterious and probably long, knowing the team’s modus operandi.

Among these are the well-known games, namely Diablo 4, Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, but also various games that have not yet been announced. One of these is now certain: emerged just yesterday through an official communication from Blizzard, it is a survival for PC and console set in a completely new universe for the company, for which a campaign of new hires has been launched.

The other games emerge from the snippets of information and are a mobile version of Warcraft, a new expansion of World of Warcraft, and a game not yet announced by the main Hearthstone designer. In summary, these are the following projects: