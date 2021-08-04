News

Blizzard President Resigns After Harassment Allegations

Posted on
At the end of July, details of a lawsuit filed against Activision Blizzard by the state of California were made public, triggering a global protest from the gaming community. The allegations include cases of gender discrimination, workplace abuse, sexual harassment, and creating an environment that led to an employee taking her own life. As both the video game industry and community demand a change, the company has announced that Blizzard President J. Allen Brack will be leaving the company.

Immediate repercussions

The announcement of the reorganization of leadership comes through Blizzard itself. In a public statement, it was said that Brack will step down, with immediate effect, with Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra taking on the role of co-leader in the near future. There is also a statement by Brack himself, who was one of the few explicitly named in the lawsuit for allegedly facilitating toxic work culture at the center of the investigation into Activision Blizzard. The now former president said “I’m confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs. Working with the highest levels of integrity and commitment is the foundation of our culture and makes Blizzard so special“.

No excuses

No apology whatsoever is included in his statement for his reported role in the allegations against the company, nor does he appear to have assumed no personal responsibility for his passive role in allowing the continuation of the reported behavior.

