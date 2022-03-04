Blizzard responds to requests from Overwatch 2 beta players

Part of the gaming community is beginning to be pissed off.

Although it was announced two years ago, Blizzard has given very little information about Overwatch 2 to date, which is already beginning to piss off part of the community that asks for news about the development. Another of the players’ requests is a beta version coming soon so you don’t have to wait until the final release of Overwatch 2, which has no date, to play it.

Through the Blizzard forums, community manager AndyB says that the Overwatch 2 development team knows that players want to hear news, but there is nothing to announce at the moment. This comment has quite annoyed part of the community, but he hopes that when these news arrive, can regain lost trust.

“I know it sucks to want more information, any information, and that we don’t have anything to say right now,” says the community manager. “We want to share what we are working on with youand we want to do it in a way that’s respectful of the work the team is doing behind the scenes, and will leave everyone feeling informed and motivated for the journey.”

For now there is no specific date for more news from Overwatch 2. “Please note that addressing the biggest concerns on the forums (i.e. OW2 WHEN, game updates WHEN) requires massive coordinationboth in terms of development, publication and approvals throughout the chain” comments AndyB, so it seems that we will have to wait a while yet.

It is unknown if anything has changed in the development of Overwatch 2 following Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, but what we do know is that at the very least, Blizzard has one new survival IP in development aside from projects like this Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV. The company has a lot of work ahead of it.

