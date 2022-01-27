Blizzard reveals a survival game set in a new universe

Blizzard revealed via his official website that he is working on a new survival game not belonging to any of the existing universes. For the Irvine software house the announcement of a new IP is an extremely sporadic fact: it happened a few years ago with Overwatch, but basically he prefers to devote himself to his historical intellectual properties.

In conjunction with the reveal, Blizzard opens a hiring campaign just to be able to complete the new project, as you can see in the previously reported page. The new game intended for PC and console, and the first after the acquisition of Blizzard, along with Activision, by Microsoft.

For now there are no other details, and it is certainly not a project that will be completed in a short time. There are those who hypothesize aXbox exclusivity as for the console ecosystem, just as a consequence of the acquisition. The project will be directed by Mike Ybarra, new leader of Blizzard Entertainment, who with a tweet revealed that the new title is already playable.

Ive played many hours of this project with the team and Im incredibly excited about the teams vision and the brand-new world it presents for players to immerse themselves in together. Join us to help make it a reality! https://t.co/pLhijX2Li9 – Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) January 25, 2022

