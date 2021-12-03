blizzard traps a group of people in the showroom

One night at Ikea. It may sound like a movie trailer, but it’s reality. Because of the strong snow storm, six customers and about two dozen employees remained blocked in showroom of Aalborg, in the north of Denmark, which became theirs for one night bedroom.

This is what The Guardian reports, saying that on Wednesday evening they fell up to 30 centimeters of snow, trapping everyone in the great warehouse.

«We slept between the exhibitions of mobile and in ours showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds, ”store manager Peter Elmose told tabloid Ekstra Bladet. People might “pick the exact bed they’ve always wanted to try.” Elmose said they spent the evening watching television and eating: «Everything went super well. It was a good night. All fun“.

Danish public broadcaster DR said people who work at a toy store near Ikea also spent the night in the department store. “It’s much better than that sleep in the car. It was nice and warm and we’re just happy they let us in, ”said Michelle Barrett, one of the employees at the toy store. And he concluded: «We laughed at the situation, because probably not the we will live again again”.

