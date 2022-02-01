It can happen more or less to everyone, at times, to feel unwell in the stomach, perhaps thanks to a too abundant meal. However, if the classic intestinal symptoms persist over time, they could also be due to other causes to be investigated.

In fact, it is now clear that, in addition to a correct diet and a good lifestyle, in order to feel good one should also carry out periodic examinations and visits.

For example, symptoms such as a swollen abdomen, frequent farts and constipation, if continued for a long time, could be a sign of diverticulosis. Let’s see what it is and why it is so important to be careful.

Diverticula and diverticulosis

Intestinal diverticula are basically small pockets that could form in the final section of the intestine. The mere presence of these formations along the colon is called diverticulosis.

In 70% of cases their presence is not felt and is usually discovered after the age of 50, following colon exams. When these pockets become inflamed and symptomatic, however, we speak of diverticulitis. In addition to those already mentioned above, nausea and diarrhea or other atypical symptoms, such as the need to urinate often, may appear.

Risk factors

Always taking up some studies of the Humanitas Institute, among the risk factors connected to the formation of diverticula there are above all age and nutrition.

In the first case, over the years, the collagen fibers that support the organs begin to yield, thus favoring the formation of these pockets.

The second factor, nutrition, could also be really crucial in these situations. In fact, diets low in fiber and excessive consumption of red meat could encourage the onset of diverticula.

So, we have seen that bloated abdomen, frequent farts and constipation could be symptoms of this annoying colon disorder. But how could it be prevented?

First of all, after the age of 50, it is necessary to undergo periodic screening exams for the colon, for example by carrying out a colonoscopy. However, the presence of diverticula may also be revealed by other non-invasive diagnostic tests. These include ultrasound, CT and virtual colonoscopy.

Secondly, as already mentioned above, it would be necessary to intervene on the power supply. For example, it may be very important to include foods rich in soluble fiber such as inulin, which is contained in some fruits and vegetables, in your diet.

In particular, we could consume radicchio, artichokes, asparagus and broccoli, as well as apples and other leafy vegetables.

In addition, it is advisable to reduce the consumption of red meat and to maintain as much weight as possible. To do this, therefore, it may be useful to exercise and hydrate properly.

Finally, always under the advice of the doctor, the suspension of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs could also be evaluated. The latter, in fact, would reduce the natural protection of the intestine, promoting the risk of intestinal inflammation.