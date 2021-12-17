Block: Cash App allows you to donate Bitcoins

Cash App officially announced that now allows Bitcoin donations.

With Cash App, you can now send as little as $ 1 in stock or bitcoin. It’s as easy as sending cash, and you don’t need to own stock or bitcoin to gift it. So this holiday season, forget the scented candles or novelty beach towel, and help your cousin start investing. pic.twitter.com/HS0CqusiLS – Cash App (@CashApp) December 14, 2021

Gifts in Bitcoin with Cash App

The app is owned by Block, which is the financial services company of Jack Dorsey first call Square.

Thanks to this decision, Block will allow Cash App users to make gifts in Bitcoin during the holiday season.

The interesting thing is that the donor will not need to own BTC to be able to donate them. In fact, the app will allow users to pay for sending the gift in fiat currency, which will be converted into Bitcoin by the platform in order to deliver the BTC to the recipient.

Cryptocurrency gifts have always been a bit difficult to do, both because those who wanted to donate them had to buy them first, and because they had to make sure that the recipient was able to receive them.

In this way, however, it is sufficient to make sure that the recipient also has the app to be sure that he can receive them. Furthermore, it is not even necessary to make the purchase in person, because the platform itself does it automatically.

The minimum donation amount is $ 1.

In a video from CNBC, some screenshots of the new feature were then shown that make it very clear how simple it was made by Cash App to send a gift in BTC.

Obviously, once the recipient has received the gift, he can also decide to sell it and collect dollars, but in the case of receiving Bitcoin he could also think about keeping it in his wallet.

The success of this app was resounding after it activated support for Bitcoin, and it is plausible that this initiative could also be successful, as a recent survey revealed that 10% of Americans would be willing to give away cryptocurrencies for Christmas.

Cash App can drive up the price of Bitcoin

Other similar initiatives can be expected in the future, especially since Dorsey announced his resignation from Twitter to devote himself to Block and Bitcoin development.

In November last year, the activation of crypto trading on PayPal caused the price of Bitcoin to soar. Should the Cash App initiative be similarly successful, a similar reaction from the markets can be expected, given that demand for BTC would increase. It remains to understand the size of the increase in this demand, because it would have to be massive in order to really have an impact on prices.