Block has a novelty in the works for Bitcoin mining

Block, Inc (NASDAQ: SQ), formerly known as Square Inc, is considering building its own application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) for mining Bitcoin.

What happened

According to a recent job posting on LinkedIn, Block is looking to hire a custom digital design manager to join the team that will help build the “next generation” of microchips used to mine Bitcoin.

Through a series of tweets published in October 2021, the CEO of Block Jack Dorsey had covered some of the key features that would be included in the open source system for Bitcoin mining based on custom silicon chips.

“Mining needs to be more distributed. A miner’s main job is to settle transactions securely without the need for trusted outsiders; this is critical well after the last Bitcoin has been mined. The more decentralized this is, the more resilient the Bitcoin network becomes, ”Dorsey said at the time.

Because it is important

The mining demand for Bitcoin, coupled with supply chain difficulties and the global chip crisis, has led to massive increases in ASIC prices.

Zack Voell Compass Mining estimates that ASIC prices jumped by more than 25% at the start of Q3 2021; “Obviously, in whatever direction the price of Bitcoin goes, ASIC prices will follow,” Voell wrote.

Dorsey’s goal with the Bitcoin mining system created by Block will be to make mining more accessible to everyone; according to Block’s CEO, “Bitcoin mining should be as easy as connecting a rig to a power source.”

Price movement

Bitcoin was up 2.18% daily to $ 41,822.52 on Tuesday.