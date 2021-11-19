block on the purchase of building credits, that’s who risks

The “Anti-fraud” decree, for the fight against fraud and the activation of specific controls in the discounting operations on invoices and the assignment of building bonus credits, establishes the tasks of banks and other financial intermediaries in identifying suspicious transactions. Not that until today they had no role, but now everything is put in black and white.

Here is who risks and what are the elements that can lead the bank to block the credit transfer operation.

The anti-fraud decree and the discount options on the invoice and credit transfer

With the Legislative Decree 157/2021, the so-called “Anti-fraud” decree, the Government took action to try to counter the continuous fraud perpetrated to the detriment of the State in the discounting operations on invoices and the transfer of building bonuses. Estimates of companies inflated and consenting taxpayers in recent months have done nothing but damage the state coffers. Found himself to cover with his own resources works that had a much lower value than that of the assignment of the credit or discount on the invoice.

With the extension of the compliance visa obligation and the attestation of the appropriateness of expenses for all building bonuses, the government tries to patch it up. Also with the introduction of preventive checks on credit transfers and on the discount on the invoice.

A specific role for the purposes of checks on the assignment of credit is given to banks and other financial intermediaries who accept the credit or intervene in the operations of assignment of building bonuses.

Article 2 of the aforementioned decree provides for ad hoc provisions.

The role of banks: controls on the transfer of building bonuses

Specifically, Article 2 provides that:

The obliged subjects referred to in Article 3 of Legislative Decree 21 November 2007, n. 231, which intervene in the transfers communicated pursuant to articles 121 and 122, do not proceed. to the acquisition of credit in all cases in which the conditions referred to in articles 35 and 42 of the aforementioned legislative decree no. 231 of 2007, without prejudice to the obligations set out therein.

Let’s see what are the practical implications.

If banks, for the purposes of anti-money laundering controls, detect suspicious transactions or lack of information to carry out adequate checks, they must block the acquisition of the tax credit.

More specific operating instructions were provided by the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Bank of Italy with the communication of 11 February last.

Specifically, in this document it was highlighted that the following must be considered:

any fictitious nature of the credits themselves;

the presence of credit assignees who pay the price of the assignment with capital of possible illicit origin;

the carrying out of abusive financial activity by subjects without the required authorizations who carry out multiple credit purchase transactions from a wide range of assignors.

Furthermore, banks must consider the fact that companies or entities are specifically set up for the purpose of being employed in the assignment of tax credits; in the aforementioned communication we read, it is possible that such activities are offered with a professional character and to an undifferentiated plurality of subjects (for example through the establishment of specific websites or the dissemination of promotional messages also by means of social networks) so as to arouse the suspicion that they are exercised towards the public in the absence of the required authorizations.