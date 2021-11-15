Block someone on WhatsApp without them noticing. that’s how

Is it possible to block someone on WhatsApp and prevent them from noticing? Now it’s possible: here are all the details you need to know

We all deal with those people so much annoying, to be hoped they will leave us alone. These are people who feel the need to send the message good morning every morning. And every time with new ones Images which end up clogging up the memory of our smartphone.

Or it’s about people rude, which are expressed in violent and arrogant terms, with which we would rather have nothing to do. The simplest solution is to block these people, but you can’t always. Sometimes it is our boss, a relative, a friend or the teacher of our children, all people with whom we have to speak necessarily every now and then.

What, then, is the solution for keep away security these people without being able to realize it? This is precisely the topic we want to talk to you about today. How to block someone on WhatsApp without them noticing. Scroll the text and find out all the details you need to know, when you have finished reading this article you will surely be more serene.

How to block on WhatsApp and not get caught

Lock on Whatsapp it is a gesture that could create discontent with other people. Sometimes we just look for a little bit of serenity. How not to be bombarded with someone’s messages on Whatsapp and make this person not realize it? The trick is there and it’s simpler than you might think. Here is everything you need to know about this topic.

The system is simpler than you might think: just mute a chat. Since when Whatsapp has introduced archiving of conversations, you can leave them in archive and silence them. When someone sends a message, no one will come notification. This way we can rest assured and avoid receiving unwanted messages.

The person who will be silenced will not be able to realize this operation. For security, it is also preferable to enable the option that hides the reading messages. In this way the ticks will always remain gray and ours interlocutor he will not be able to understand if we have read and have not replied or we haven’t read the message at all. What would not be done for a few moments of serenity!