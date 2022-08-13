Blockades, now in 3 cities of Baja California; burn transport

Tijuana.— This Friday afternoon and night, armed men set fire to at least 10 public transport units in the cities of Mexicali, Tijuana, Rosarito and Tecate, state authorities reported.

According to the description of witnesses, it is about groups of armed men, who threatened the drivers of the vehicles, forced them to get off together with the users, threw gasoline and set them on fire.

The state government acknowledged the attacks on the vehicles last night and reported that there were no reports of injured people.

“Multiple traffic closure events are reported on highways in Lower California. Mexicali, Tijuana, Rosarito and Tecate report burning transport vehicles,” said a statement from the agency.

In her social networks, Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila condemned the attacks and said that she had already been arrested for the events.

One of the drivers who was removed from his unit described that he was driving in the truck with two more passengers when he was surprised by three men who told him “this is not an assault, get out of the unit.”

After getting out, they took out a can of gasoline and set the truck on fire and ran away from the scene.

According to the driver, one of the assailants was burned by the flames.

Blockades return to Guanajuato

Also this Friday, in Guanajuato, new roadblocks with burned vehicles were registered in the municipalities of Celaya, Salvatierra, Juventino Rosas, Guanajuato.

Preliminarily, security elements attributed the fires to the reaction of a criminal group for the alleged arrest of one of its leaders in a police operation.

Members of the police responded to complaints about blockages on the Celaya-Comonfort highway, the burning of a truck in Juventino Rosas and other cases in Salvatierra.