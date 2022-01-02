Business

Blockbuster towards a “Netflix” rebirth (thanks to the blockchain)

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman32 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

The latest Blockbuster is in Bend, Oregon, and has turned into a place dedicated to film lovers. From August 2020 it is possible to book one night for a few dollars with the entire catalog of 21 thousand titles available, strictly on DVD or Vhs cassettes. As you know, Blockbuster’s business hasn’t kept pace with technology: first pay TV and then it streaming Netflix dealt the fatal blow to the old blue and yellow chain. Which now could be resurrected thanks to technology.

A decentralized autonomous organization, one of those investor communities known as Dao, held together via a blockchain, aims to raise five million dollars to buy the “historic” and “nostalgic” brand and relaunch it as a streaming service on the Web3, the future internet of the metaverse that aims to be organized in a decentralized way.

A Dao to be reborn

«It’s time to get the brand out of purgatory and give it new life. A brand that belongs to the people must be in the hands of the people and governed by the people. Even the name, Blockbuster, is ready to become a Web3 product, ”says BlockbusterDAO in a Christmas Day tweet. Le Dao (decentralized autonomous organization) are organized communities regulated by smart contract, contracts that self-execute upon the occurrence of certain conditions, managed through blockchain technology.

It has been talked about for years, but the year that is closing has marked a boom of initiatives in the wake of the evolution of the cryptocurrency world. Last month a Dao participated in the auction for an original copy of the US Constitution, raising $ 46 million from more than 17,000 people, but insufficient to win the auction.

Find out more

“It’s time to move forward with a DeFilm project that can forever revolutionize the creative-decision-making process and funding of the film and television industry,” says BlockbusterDAO, which boasts more than 2,100 members on Discord.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman32 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

High-speed train Paris-Milan, on the Frecciarossa students, expats and managers. “Green alternative to the plane” – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Telecom, the rally is not over: the dossier on the radar of the funds

November 6, 2021

one step away from ruin? – Free Daily

November 16, 2021

Powell effect on the markets, the dollar strengthens against the euro, pound and yen. Turkish lira in free fall

November 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button