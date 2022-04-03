Blockchain Brawlers is the winning token according to Coinmarketcap with more than 400% profits

The token created by WAX Studios, Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL); is the winner of the day according to the ranking generated by the Coinmarketcap price index, obtaining a profit of more than 400% in the last 24 hours.

BRWL is a game token based on the metaverse representing a fighting gamefeaturing 400 legendary fighters 1 on 1 in a limited edition Ric Flair NFT collection powered by the native token BRWL.

The game token It is deployed under the ERC-20 format on the Ethereum blockchain.

Misbloc: It is the losing token of the day

On the other hand, the Misbloc token (MSB) is the loser of the day according to data released by Coinmarketcap.

According to Coinmarketcap, the price of the token has decreased by -34.68% in the last 24 hours to rank 1,199th in the overall market ranking.

MSB token It is deployed on Ethereum and is aimed at empowering an ecosystem of medical services that is based on Blockchain technology.

“Disclaimer: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the points of view or the editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information presented here should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investments and commercial movements involve risks. and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due diligence before making an investment decision.”

Keep reading: