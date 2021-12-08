Blockchain: Ethicoin arrives, the token that pays medical care to those in need

Listen to the audio version of the article

75 years have passed since the recognition of health as a fundamental human right, yet today, in Italy, over 4 million people have had to give up medical care for economic reasons. To these must be added about 32.8 million citizens who in 2020 saw medical visits, examinations or health interventions postponed or canceled, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. What is not dormant, however, is the spirit of assistance from below, which has led thousands of donors to support an extensive need for health, often overcoming doubts and mistrust related to the world of solidarity.

What is Ethicare

The Ethicare team, the first fundraising platform based on blockchain technology, whose purpose is to finance healthcare services for those who cannot afford to pay for them, is now looking for a different path. “The Ethicare project is driven by the desire to give people back control over their decisions – explains Giuseppe Lorusso, cofounder of the startup based in Puglia, in the province of Bari – and does not involve the need to trust an intermediary, be it a private citizen or an NGO, thanks to the decentralized system that transparently regulates relations between the parties “. Ethics and disintermediation are therefore the keywords of the initiative, which combine with the technological potential of the blockchain, a ledger distributed across multiple nodes of a network, on which changes must receive specific consent.

Once upon a time there was the “Bank of Visits”

The idea of ​​Ethicare stems from the experience of the Banca delle Visite, in which the same team applied the concept of “suspended coffee” to healthcare. The aim was to collect medical visits to donate them to those who needed them, putting the applicant in contact with the health facility and supporting the costs of the visit or service. The success of the initiative, however, led to the observation of a certain mistrust of donors with respect to intermediary realities, which an attempt was made to overcome with the creation of territorial branches designed to bring benefactors closer to beneficiaries. The next step, however, came in 2017 thanks to the potential introduced by Ethereum, the digital platform that allowed something previously impossible: to create software that was stored and executed within the blockchain.

“This type of software, called smart-contract, has several unique characteristics of its kind”, explains Michele Pisicoli, founder and developer of the Ethicare project. «It is accessible to anyone, it is transparent and immutable. Anyone can run it and be confident that the software will do exactly what it was built for. This is a concept that goes beyond automation and creates the basis for building systems with autonomous governance ». The application of this technology has therefore made it possible to overshadow the intermediation of both people and proprietary systems, making the parties involved capable of self-managing through a consensus algorithm.

The mechanism of the Dapp

Ethicare is therefore a DApp, or a multi-platform web application capable of interacting directly with the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. But who are the actors of this virtuous process of health support and how is the donation perfected? On the one hand, there are those who need a medical examination, who records the request by entering their data and references to their history. The privacy of these people is guaranteed and doctors or facilities can thus consult the list of requests. If the request for treatment is pertinent to the specialization – and can be provided logistically and geographically – the doctor has the right to “activate” the collection, indicating the cost of the service. At this point, donors from all over the crypto-world can contribute financially and the donations are managed by a smart-contract. If the collection is successful within the set period, the doctor or the facility can provide the service to the applicant, but it is only upon the latter’s approval that the fee is paid. If not, the funds are automatically returned to the donors.