Blockchain is not only Bitcoin, but also virtual art with Non Fungible Tokens. We talk about it today in streaming from the OGRs

Galleries go NFT’s

Margit Rosen and Johann König, moderated by Ilaria Bonacossa

February 14, 2022 6.30 pm – LIVE STREAMING

Blockchain technology seems to introduce not only a new aesthetic to the art world, but also a new culture in the way of appreciating and collecting art. Digital art, which until now has hardly been collected, is now becoming an object of desire. Art galleries are producing Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) with their artists, developing sales platforms dedicated to NFTs and moving part of their business into virtual spaces based on the blockchain. At the same time, museums are also exploring and investigating this new artistic phenomenon capable of reaching a different audience than that of contemporary art as we know it.

In this meeting we try to understand together with Margit Rosen, Johann König and Ilaria Bonacossa how cultural institutions can deal with the entry of NFTs into the world of art and how the methods of collecting and the logic of the market will change.

Meeting in English with the possibility of simultaneous translation.

Surfing NFT is a project supported by Foundation for Modern and Contemporary Art CRT and curated by Artissima Fair, with the collaboration of OGR Torino and the technical partners Artshell and Studio Legale LCA, to think about the relationship between art, technology and innovation, inviting contemporary artists to experiment with the production of a digital work registered with NFT on blockchain.

In OGR Torino, hub of culture and contemporary innovation, a series of appointments are held to deepen the topic with experts in the sector (see here the meeting of 13 January 2022 with Domenico Quaranta and Serena Tabacchi).

The result of the project will be the selection of a digital work by an international jury. On the occasion of a dedicated event in OGR Torino on March 9, 2022, 6.30 pm, the work will be awarded the OGR Award and will become part of the collection of the Foundation for Modern and Contemporary Art CRT, on loan to OGR Torino.